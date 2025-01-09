Peter Yarrow: 5 Things to Know About the Late Singer

Peter Yarrow, folk hero and songwriter who wrote “Puff the Magic Dragon,” passed away on Tuesday, January 7. He was 86 years old, according to the Associated Press. “Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life,” his daughter Bethany said in a statement. “The world knows Peter Yarrow the iconic folk activist, but the human being behind the legend is every bit as generous, creative, passionate, playful, and wise as his lyrics suggest.”

Peter left behind an impressive musical legacy and a family, as well. Read on to learn five things about the singer/songwriter.

He Was 1/3 of an Iconic Trio

Yarrow was 1/3 of the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary. He formed the group with Mary Travers and Noel Paul Stookey, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1962. It hit number one on the Billboard 200 that year. Their adaptions of Bob Dylan songs “Blowin in the Wind” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” would become Billboard to 10 hits and put Dylan on the map. Their run in the music industry was impressive. Leading a veritable folk music awakening in the 60s, they produced two number one albums, six Billboard Top 10 singles, and won five prestigious Grammy Awards.

Yarrow was preceded in death by Travers, leaving Stookey as the group’s only surviving member.

Peter Yarrow Was an Activist

Per Wikipedia, Yarrow was an activist, embracing causes including school anti-bullying programs and active opposition to the Vietnam War. With Peter, Paul and Mary, he marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1963, and appeared at Vietnam protests. For their efforts, according to the New York Times, they received death threats.

He Battled Cancer

According to the A.P, Yarrow’s publicist, Ken Sunshine, confirmed that he’d passed away in New York after a four-year long battle with bladder cancer. He added that a memorial date would be announced at a later date.

Peter Yarrow Was Married Twice

The “Puff the Magic Dragon” songwriter married Mary Beth McCarthy, niece of Democratic presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy, in October of 1969. She was 20 years at the time, according to the Washington Post, and he was 31. They later divorced, but per the Guardian, they remarried in 2022.

Peter Was a Father

Along with his wife, Peter welcomed two children — son Christopher and daughter Bethany. He also had one granddaughter, Valentina, according to CNN.