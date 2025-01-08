Peter Yarrow’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Had

Peter Yarrow of folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary died in New York on Tuesday, January 7. The writer of the iconic song “Puff the Magic Dragon” was 86. “Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life,” the singer’s daughter, Bethany, said in a statement, per Sky News. “The world knows Peter Yarrow the iconic folk activist, but the human being behind the legend is every bit as generous, creative, passionate, playful, and wise as his lyrics suggest.”

Amid news of his death, read more about Peter Yarrow’s net worth, his life, and career.

Who Was Peter Yarrow?

Yarrow was a singer, songwriter, and one-third of the anti-war/civil rights activist group Peter, Paul, and Mary. The Manhattan-born musician graduated from Cornell University with a degree in psychology but turned his attention to music after graduation, playing at New York City Clubs. According to the Associated Press, he discovered his love for folk music while working as a teaching assistant in American Folklore. “I did it for the money because I wanted to wash dishes less and play guitar more,” he once said, according to the outlet.

He continued, “I saw these young people at Cornell who were basically very conservative in their backgrounds opening their hearts up and singing with an emotionality and a concern through this vehicle called folk music. It gave me a clue that the world was on its way to a certain kind of movement, and that folk music might play a part in it and that I might play a part in folk music.”

Per the AP, during the turbulent 1960s, he and Noel Paul Stookey and Mary Travers performed and released no fewer than six Billboard Top 10 singles and two number 1 albums. The trio also nabbed five coveted Grammy Awards. Travers died in 2009. Following Yarrow’s death, Stookey is the last living member of the trio.

What Was Peter Yarrow’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Yarrow’s net worth was $5 million at the time of his death. Peter, Paul, and Mary released 20 albums. Their eponymous debut album, released in 1962, promptly reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

How Did Peter Yarrow Die?

Per USA Today, the singer/songwriter died after a four-year battle with bladder cancer. According to the outlet, Yarrow’s publicist Ken Sunshine said a memorial service date was pending.