Peter Weber: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky New ‘Bachelor’

Peter Weber tried to win over Hannah Brown’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette,’ but now, 30 women will be competing for his heart on Season 24 of ‘The Bachelor.’ It’s time to study up on this Bachelor Nation favorite!

UPDATE (1/6/20, 6:45 P.M. ET): Peter Weber, 28, is returning to the small screen to give love a second chance! The pilot will make his debut as the newest “Bachelor” on Season 24 of The Bachelor, which premieres on Monday night, Jan. 6. For many, the California native doesn’t need an introduction, since he made it all the way to third place on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in early 2019. In case you skipped that season, though, here’s a breakdown on the dreamboat who’s now looking for a future wife amid a pool of 30 new contestants.

ORIGINAL: Peter Weber has quickly emerged as a fan favorite on season 15 of The Bachelorette, and it’s no secret that Hannah Brown is falling for him, too! The two have already indulged in some steamy makeout sessions, and previews for the rest of the season show that things continue to get hot and heavy between them. In addition to being charming and good looking, Peter also has a super nice guy persona about him, and fans think he’s a frontrunner to win the whole show. Here’s more to know about Peter:

1. He’s a pilot. Peter works as a pilot for Delta Airlines. He started the job in March 2018, and revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post. “I’m so ready for this adventure!” he wrote. “I’v wanted to become a major airline pilot for my entire life and today I’m so excited to announce I’ve accepted an offer to fly for Delta Ai Lines. I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling.” UPDATE: Peter reported back to work after he finished filming The Bachelor, which he revealed to USA Today in an interview published on Jan. 3, 2020.

2. His parents both also worked in aviation. Becoming a pilot was practically in Peter’s blood – his parents met when his dad was working as a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant!

3. He still lives at home. Peter revealed in his Bachelorette bio that he still lives at his parents’ house. But, hey, with a pilot’s schedule…he’s probably barely home anyway! UPDATE: Following his newfound fame earned on The Bachelorette, Peter returned home to his parents — a true sweetheart!

4. He’s into sports. When Peter isn’t flying, he likes staying active by going snowboarding. He’s also a big football fan.

5. He’s not afraid to make bold moves when it comes to his love life! The over-the-top dates on The Bachelorette are nothing new for Peter — in fact, he previously flew a girl to Santa Barbara just to have a dinner date!