Patrick Kun: 5 Things To Know About The Magician Auditioning For ‘AGT’ Season 16

Another magician is ready to showcase his skills on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Patrick Kun will be hitting the stage during the second week of auditions, and HL has rounded up 5 key things to know about him.

Magicians are no stranger to America’s Got Talent, so it’s no surprise that a new magician will be showing off his tricks during AGT season 16. Patrick Hun is one of the AGT contestants hoping to make it through to the live shows. He’ll be making his first appearance during the June 8 episode.

So, who is Patrick Hun? Well, he already has a big social media presence and pursues magic full-time. Could he be the next Shin Lim and take season 16? We’ll just have to wait and see. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 things to know about Patrick.

1. Patrick is a successful magician.

Patrick is not a newbie to the magic game whatsoever. He’s been a magician for nearly 6 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has an amazing magic showreel on YouTube that he posted in 2017 that revealed his incredible skills. The video has been viewed over 48,000 times. Now he’s taking his talents to the AGT stage!

2. He sells his own merchandise!

Patrick, who lives in Las Vegas, has his own website that sells magic tricks and more. He also sells playing cards. On top of the magic accessories, Patrick sells special wallets as well that hold playing cards and have a locking system on both sides.

3. Patrick is very present on social media.

The magician already has over 80,000 Instagram followers. He’s incredibly popular on TikTok, with over 890,000 followers and 10.5 million likes. He has over 7,400 Twitter followers.

4. He’s been a ‘magic consultant.’

In addition to being a magician, Patrick served as the magic consultant for Troy. Troy was a British television series that ran in 2014. He also worked as a graphic designer and associate creative director in the past.

5. He went to college.

Patrick began attending Iowa State University in 2006. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design. He now resides in Las Vegas.