Pat Stay: 5 Things About The Canadian Rapper Stabbed To Death At Age 36

Pat Stay has died at the age of 36 after a stabbing in downtown Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada, TMZ reported. Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed by police, the Canadian rapper’s brother, Pete Stay, confirmed the death, which took place Sunday morning, to CBC, the outlet further reported. Authorities apparently responded to the shocking incident just after midnight and Pat died from his injuries shortly after being transported to a hospital. As of Sept. 4, there’s reportedly still been no arrest for the stabbing and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

As we send our comfort to Pat’s family, friends, and fans, find out more about him and his budding rap career below.

Pat was known for being one of the best battle rappers on the scene.

The rapper, who was from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, would often battle other rappers on stages by using freestyle, insults, and wordplay, and became popular among the community. Despite his success, he still admitted to not having big connections that could help him get on “big media outlets/platforms” and just hours before his death, he asked for his followers’ help with getting more exposure on his Instagram story.

His success brought on a fairly large social media following.

At the time of his death, Pat had over 70,000 followers on Instagram and over 43,000 followers on Twitter. He would use his pages to promote his music and beliefs and also shared clips of interviews. He would also share funny clips of himself that brought on a lot of responses from followers.

Drake praised him in a song that dissed The Game.

In the song, which was recently released, Drake can be heard saying, “Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best.” The YouTube video of the diss tune, which can be seen above, has over 109K views and uses a cover version of Dido‘s song, “Thank You,” which was also used in Eminem‘s 2000 song “Stan.” It also included praising remarks by Method Man and Joe Budden, and encouraged The Game to a rap battle.

His death brought on several social media tributes.

“I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on” Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If u know me u know i always thought he was the best. I’m hurt. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) September 4, 2022

Hip Hop artists like The Alchemist and R.A. The Rugged Man took to Twitter to share their sadness. “‘I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on’ Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If u know me u know i always thought he was the best. I’m hurt,” Alchemist wrote. R.A. called him “a very cool person and a family man” and sent “condolences to his loved ones.”

Pat has kids.

The hip hop artist was also a father to his five-year-old son Calvin and 10-year-old daughter Alaura. He would sometimes share photos and sweet messages to them on social media for special occasions, like their birthdays. Last week, on Calvin’s birthday, the doting dad shared photos of him, including one in which he was holding him close, alongside a loving caption.

“Today is my best friends 5th birthday. My real life super hero, Calvin Royce Stay. I really mean it when I say I can never find the words to truly describe how much I love you buddy,” he wrote. “I adore you, I admire you, you’re a child yet I still look up to you. You are everything I could have ever dreamed of in a son x1000. I am constantly in disbelief with how lucky I am and how special you are. I shed happy tears thinking about it and our special bond, often. I’m sure I’ll be posting more videos and pics in my story today but for now. Cheers to my twin, my whole 🌎.”