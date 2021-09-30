See Pic

Eminem Makes Rare Appearance At His Detroit Restaurant To Personally Serve Fans

Eminem
Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
Eminem Eminem performs at the BET Awards on in Los Angeles BET Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.

Eminem is known for serving Grammy-winning rhymes, but the rap icon has a new item on his menu of talents — spaghetti!

Will the real Slim Shady please pass the pasta? Eminem took a break from producing award-winning hits to personally serve his fans home-cooked meals at his new Detroit-based restaurant, “Mom’s Spaghetti.” The name of the restaurant comes from his Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself”, which is from the rapper’s 2002 critically-acclaimed film 8 Mile.

Mom’s Spaghetti, located at 2131 Woodward Avenue, opened at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 29 in the Motor City. Eager fans were already waiting to try the simple, but aptly named, menu items. Items like ‘Mom’s Spaghetti,’ a spaghetti sandwich, meatballs and drinks are all available on the menu, ranging in price from nine to $14. “Rabbit Balls” are also a menu item, which is the only vegan option listed. If you recall, Eminem’s character in 8 Mile was B-Rabbit and the opening lyrics of “Lose Yourself” are, “”His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, opened the restaurant in collaboration with local restaurant group Union Joints. Before it turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti was a pop-up concept that first appeared on the scene in Detroit in 2017 and later at Coachella in 2018. The restaurant also has a merchandise store attached to it called “The Trailer,” which is billed as a “store for Stans” – a reference to the rapper’s 2000 hit “Stan.”

Eminem
Eminem makes rare appearance at his new restaurant “Mom’s Spaghetti” in downtown Detroit. (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kim Scott Mathers: See Photos Of Eminem's Ex-Wife

EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
MATHERS Kimberly Mathers, the former wife of Grammy-winning rapper Eminem, enters 40th District court in St. Clair Shores, Mich., where she pleaded innocent to a drug charge and two driving violations. Mathers is accused of possession of up to 25 grams of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and unsafe driving near a stopped emergency vehicleEMINEMS WIFE
Kim Mathers Ex Wife of Rap Star Eminem Whose Real Name is Marshall Mathers at a Hearing with Her Attorney Michael Smith in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt Clemens Michigan On 26 March 2007 She Was in Court to Respond to Motion Intended to Prevent Her From Disparaging Him in Ways That He Believes Could Harm Their 11-year-old Daughter Hailie Eminem Divorced His Wife For the Second Time in December Eminem Did not Attend the Hearing in PersonUsa Eminem - Mar 2007

Aside from his new restaurant venture, the 48-year old father is still working on his music. The hip-hop giant announced on Tuesday, September 28 that he’s featured on a new song called “Last One Standing” by singer-songwriter Skylar Grey, which appears on the soundtrack of the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie starring Tom Hardy. The song was released on Thursday, September 30, just one day before the film hits theaters on Friday, October 1.