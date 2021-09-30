Eminem Makes Rare Appearance At His Detroit Restaurant To Personally Serve Fans

Eminem is known for serving Grammy-winning rhymes, but the rap icon has a new item on his menu of talents — spaghetti!

Will the real Slim Shady please pass the pasta? Eminem took a break from producing award-winning hits to personally serve his fans home-cooked meals at his new Detroit-based restaurant, “Mom’s Spaghetti.” The name of the restaurant comes from his Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself”, which is from the rapper’s 2002 critically-acclaimed film 8 Mile.

Mom’s Spaghetti, located at 2131 Woodward Avenue, opened at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 29 in the Motor City. Eager fans were already waiting to try the simple, but aptly named, menu items. Items like ‘Mom’s Spaghetti,’ a spaghetti sandwich, meatballs and drinks are all available on the menu, ranging in price from nine to $14. “Rabbit Balls” are also a menu item, which is the only vegan option listed. If you recall, Eminem’s character in 8 Mile was B-Rabbit and the opening lyrics of “Lose Yourself” are, “”His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, opened the restaurant in collaboration with local restaurant group Union Joints. Before it turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti was a pop-up concept that first appeared on the scene in Detroit in 2017 and later at Coachella in 2018. The restaurant also has a merchandise store attached to it called “The Trailer,” which is billed as a “store for Stans” – a reference to the rapper’s 2000 hit “Stan.”

Aside from his new restaurant venture, the 48-year old father is still working on his music. The hip-hop giant announced on Tuesday, September 28 that he’s featured on a new song called “Last One Standing” by singer-songwriter Skylar Grey, which appears on the soundtrack of the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie starring Tom Hardy. The song was released on Thursday, September 30, just one day before the film hits theaters on Friday, October 1.