‘8 Mile’: See Eminem & More Stars Then & Now After 18 Years

‘8 Mile’ hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2002. In honor of the film’s 18th anniversary, we’re taking a look at Eminem, Kim Basinger, and more of the incredible cast then and now.

Eminem proved he had major acting talent as well as musical talent in the 2002 film 8 Mile. The film is based loosely on Eminem’s life and featured one epic rap battle. It became a massive hit and walked away with an Oscar.

It’s hard to believe the movie is nearing 20 years old. In the years since its 2002 release, the cast has gone on to have amazing careers in music, television, and movies. Some of the cast members are no longer living, and they are deeply missed. Take a trip down memory lane and see the 8 Mile cast then and now.

Eminem

Eminem, 48, made his acting debut in 8 Mile as Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith Jr., a fictionalized version of himself. The song “Lose Yourself” from its soundtrack won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Over the years, Eminem has remained one of the most popular rappers in the music industry.

The rapper released a number of albums after the release of 8 Mile, with his 2010 album Recovery becoming the best-selling album of the year. Eminem opened up about his struggles with addiction with his 2010 album. Eminem struggled with drug addiction for years and was even hospitalized after a methadone overdose in 2007. He’s been sober since 2008.

Following the release of The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013, the rapper took a few years off from releasing albums. He dropped his ninth studio album, Revival, in 2017. He’s released two surprise albums since then, with his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, being released in Jan. 2020. Eminem made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Oscars and performed “Lose Yourself.”

For years, Eminem had an on-again, off-again relationship with Kim Scott, his high school sweetheart. They have a daughter together, Hailie Jade Mathers, 24. Eminem and Kim married in 1999 and divorced a year later. They remarried in 2006 and divorced a few months later.

Mekhi Phifer

Mekhi Phifer, 45, played Future, Jimmy’s best friend in 8 Mile. His role in the film made Mekhi a major star. After 8 Mile, Mekhi went on to star as Dr. Gregory Pratt on ER from 2002 to 2008. He also appeared in movies like Honey, Dawn of the Dead, the Divergent franchise, and more.

His latest roles include playing Markus Knox in the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told and Harold Brooks in the Hulu series Love, Victor. HollywoodLife spoke with Mekhi back in Oct. 2020, and he revealed that he would “love” to work with Eminem again someday. “We would have some more fun for sure,” Mekhi added.

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy played Alex, Jimmy’s love interest, in 8 Mile. She went on to star in movies such as Just Married, Uptown Girls, Sin City, and more. Brittany also voiced the role of Luanne Platter in the animated series King of the Hill. Her final film was the 2014 movie Something Wicked.

The actress tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 32. Her death was ruled accidental and caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency, and multiple drug intoxication.

At the time of her death, Brittany was married to Simon Monjack. Just months later, Simon was found dead in his home. He died of acute pneumonia and severe anemia. Before marrying Simon, she dated Ashton Kutcher and was engaged to Joe Macaluso.

Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger, 66, starred as Stephanie, Jimmy’s mom, in the film. Kim was already a major star before 8 Mile because of her roles in films like L.A. Confidential, Batman, and more. Following the success of 8 Mile, Kim went on to star in movies such as Cellular, The Sentinel, The Nice Guys, Fifty Shades Darker, and more.

Kim divorced her second husband, Alec Baldwin, in 2002. They marred in 1993 and welcomed daughter Ireland Baldwin in 1995.

De’Angelo Wilson

De’Angelo Wilson starred as DJ Iz, Jimmy’s friend and Sol’s brother. The movie 8 Mile was De’Angelo’s feature film debut. After 8 Mile, he had roles in Antwone Fisher, The Salon, and more. His final film role was in Falling Away. De’Angelo died by suicide in 2008. He was 28 years old.

Taryn Manning

Taryn Manning, 42, played Janeane, Jimmy’s ex, in the film. Her breakout role was just a few years later in the 2005 film Hustle and Flow. Taryn’s appeared in multiple films over the years like A Lot Like Love, Cold Mountain, and more.

One of her most memorable roles was playing Pennsatucky in the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black from 2013 to 2019. She also played Michelle Knight in the Lifetime film Cleveland Abduction, which was based on the real-life events surrounding the Ariel Castro kidnappings. Her latest appearances have been on the TV shows Worst Cooks In America and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie, 42, starred as Clarence “Papa Doc” in 8 Mile. The 2002 film was just the beginning of Anthony’s career. His other notable films include Notorious, The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, and All The Way.

Anthony is best known for playing Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his first appearance as the character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. Anthony is set to take over as the new Captain America from Chris Evans. Anthony will be reprising the role of Sam Wilson in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The actor married his longtime girlfriend Sheletta Chapital. They have four children together. Anthony and Sheletta divorced in 2018.

Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon, 46, starred as Greg, Stephanie’s boyfriend, in the hit film. In the years since 8 Mile, Michael has had notable roles in Bad Boys II, Man of Steel, The Shape of Water, and Knives Out. He also played Nelson Van Alden in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire. Michael married Kate Arrington in 2018. They have two daughters together.