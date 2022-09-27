Parijita Bastola: 5 Things To Know About The 17-Year-Old Standout Singer On ‘The Voice’

The Voice season 22 has a frontrunner on its hands! Parijita Bastola is auditioning during the September 27 episode, and her performance wows the coaches. She’s only 17 years old!

So, who is Parijita Bastola? She’s likely going to be in it for the long haul in season 22. From how she’s making The Voice history to her family, here’s what you need to know about Parjita.

1. Parijita gets a 4-chair turn by the coaches.

Parijita sings a stunning rendition of Labrinth’s hit “Jealous.” John Legend is the first to turn his red chair, followed quickly by Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani. Blake Shelton eventually turns his red chair as well. Camila raves, “That was probably my favorite that anybody has sung so far.” She adds that the way Parijita crafted the over was “masterful.”

2. Parijita is making history on The Voice.

Parijita, at just 17 years old, is the first Nepalese-American to audition for The Voice. “I definitely like to incorporate my Nepalese heritage into my singing and my music,” Parijita said after her audition.

3. Parijita’s family loves The Voice.

Parijita also revealed that The Voice has always been the show that her family watches together. Her family owns a small restaurant, and they specifically closed on Mondays so they could watch The Voice.

4. Parijita is from Maryland.

Parijita is from Severna Park, Maryland. She currently attends Severna Park High School.

5. Parijita is in a band.

Parjita is the vocalist for the band Bastola, which is named after her. The band was recently selected to perform at the 2022 International Blues Challenge. The current members of the band — Parijita, Jack Slote, Jesse Kegley, Bennett Terhunt, and Dylan Hood — came together in early 2020, according to Severna Park Voice.

The band covers songs by Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Rihanna, and more. “It’s in order to refresh and incorporate blues into the next generation,” Parijita said. “We wanted to make enjoyable for other people what blues can sound like and what blues can look like.”