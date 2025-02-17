Paquita la Del Barrio: 5 Things to Know About the Late Mexican Singer

Image Credit: WireImage

Paquita la Del Barrio (real name: Francisca Viveros Barradas) was a force in the bolero and rancheras genres of the Mexican music industry. Known for not pulling any punches in her song lyrics — such as in her hit “Rata de doe patas” — Paquita was an inspiration to millions of women across Latin America. Unfortunately, the late Grammy nominee died when she was 77 in February 2025.

While speaking with the Miami Herald in 2008, Paquita got candid about her bold and edgy song lyrics, many of which tell the stories of cheating boyfriends or controversial exes.

“I am defending women. It is very important,” Paquita told the publication that year. “I am a woman. I speak of my experiences. … We Mexicans have this machismo situation. Women are always hurt by what men do to them. I don’t sing what others sing. I sing the truth, even if the gentleman don’t like it.”

Fans grieved the loss of Paquita after news of her death broke. Below, Hollywood Life is remembering the late music icon with five facts about her life and career below.

Paquita Was Nominated for a Grammy

In 2013, Paquita was nominated for an award at the 56th Grammy Awards for her album Romeo Y Su Nieta.

Paquita Ran for State Congress in Veracruz

Paquita branched out to other ventures aside from her music career. In 2021, she ran for State Congress in Veracruz as part of the Citizens’ Movement party.

Paquita Inspired a TV Series About Her Life

Sony Pictures Television and Imagen Televisión produced a series roughly inspired by Paquita’s career titled Paquita la Del Barrio. The drama was released in 2017.

Paquita Had Children

Outside of the spotlight, Paquita was also a mother to three children: Miguel Gerardo Viveros, Javier Gerardo Viveros and Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, according to The U.S. Sun.

Paquita Died When She Was 77

Paquita died when she was 77 in February 2025. Though a cause of death was not immediately disclosed, multiple outlets reported that she managed a few health issues over the years. In 2022, Paquita was hospitalized for pulmonary thrombosis, according to The Independent. The condition affects a person’s ability to walk, which likely strained her stage performance abilities.