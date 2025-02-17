Paquita la Del Barrio’s Cause of Death: How the Late Mexican Singer Died

Image Credit: WireImage

Paquita la Del Barrio, the famous Mexican songstress known for her hits like “Rata de doe patas” and “Azul celeste,” died at the age of 77 on February 17, 2025. The singer made a lasting impression on the music industry with her bold lyrics and confident personality. A cause of death for Paquita has not been confirmed by authorities. However, multiple outlets have reported that she suffered from health issues over the years.

In a statement posted to Paquita’s Instagram, her death was confirmed. In an English translation, the statement read, “With deep pain and sadness, we sensitively confirm the death of our ‘Paquita la del Barrio’ in her home in Veracruz. She was a unique and irreplaceable artist who left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone who knew her and enjoyed her music.”

As fans mourn Paquita’s death, we’re remembering Paquita and her legacy in genres such as boleros and rancheras below.

Who Was Paquita la Del Barrio?

Paquita’s real name was Francisca Viveros Barradas. Her stage name Paquita la del Barrio translates to English as “Paquita from the Neighborhood.”

The bolero songstress didn’t hold back in sharing her opinions — whether it was in her songs or during interviews. While speaking with the Miami Herald in 2008, Paquita opened up about inspiring millions of women across Latin America with her edgy lyrics, many of which called out cheating boyfriends and/or ex lovers.

“I am defending women. It is very important,” Paquita told the publication at the time. “I am a woman. I speak of my experiences. … We Mexicans have this machismo situation. Women are always hurt by what men do to them. I don’t sing what others sing. I sing the truth, even if the gentleman don’t like it.”

Paquita la Del Barrio’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, an official cause of death for Paquita has not been confirmed by authorities. Multiple outlets reported that she suffered from various health issues over the years. The Music Essentials reported that Paquita died from a heart attack, but no one from Paquita’s team has addressed this report yet.

Earlier this year, Paquita postponed a performance at the National Auditorium because of undisclosed health issues, according to Fox9.

Paquita la Del Barrio’s Health History

In 2022, Paquita was admitted to a hospital for pulmonary thrombosis, according to The Independent. The condition affected her ability to walk, which in turn impacted her public performances.