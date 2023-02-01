Olivia Kaiser: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Challenge: Ride Or Dies’ Contestant

Olivia Kaiser is a contestant on season 38 of ‘The Challenge,’ where she made it to the final as a rookie.

Olivia is partnered with Horacio Gutierrez on ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies.’

Olivia was previously on season 3 of ‘Love Island’ in 2021.

Olivia Kaiser has done what few have done before and made the final on The Challenge as a rookie. All season long, Olivia and her partner, Horacio Gutierrez, have proven themselves time and time again. They won multiple eliminations and earned their spot in the final against three other teams, all comprised of veterans.

The final challenge will begin with the Feb. 1 episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Olivia and Horacio will have to give it their all as they go up against Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley, Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez, and Tori Deal and Devin Walker. Ahead of the episode, learn more about Olivia here.

1. Olivia Was On Season 3 of ‘Love Island’

Olivia, who is 30 years old, was a contestant on the third season of Love Island in the United States, which aired during the summer of 2021. She actually ended up winning the show along with Korey Gandy. Olivia was coupled up with Javonny Vega at the beginning, but she wound up dumping him by day 17 to continue on the show as a single. She returned to the villa after the breakup, and eventually coupled up with Korey on day 29. In the end, Korey received the most public votes to win the $100,000 prize, which he opted to split with Olivia.

2. Are Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy Together?

Unfortunately, things didn’t last between Olivia and Korey after filming ended. They broke up in Nov. 2021. “When we were on love island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life,” Korey wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately that’s not real life and in the real world we’re now faced with real world challenges, some that we couldn’t overcome. We went through this experience together and no one can ever take that away from us. This girl is seriously one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met inside and out. I will always respect her and care for her.

3. What Does Olivia Kaiser Do?

Olivia is a licensed cosmetologist who has her own company called Liv Beautifully. Her company is located in Arizona and she specializes in permanent makeup. Her services include eyebrow microblading, lip blushing, top and bottom eyeliner and ombre powder brows. Olivia is certified in permanent makeup and attended Trendsetters School of Cosmetology, where she graduated in the top of her class, according to LinkedIn.

4. Where Does Olivia Live?

Olivia currently resides in Arizona, but she is from Alaska. She attended the University of Anchorage Alaska from 2011-2013 and received her Associate’s Degree in the Performing Arts. Olivia was also the second runner-up in the Ms. Alaska pageant in 2013.

5. Are Olivia and Nelson Still Together?

Earlier this season on The Challenge, Olivia sparked a romance with fellow contestant, Nelson Thomas. However, the pair’s relationship did not last post-filming. Nelson opened up about the breakup on MTV’s official podcast for The Challenge. He said Olivia called him after filming ended and they spoke for two hours, but she told him she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

“She just wasn’t ready for what I was ready for,” Nelson admitted. “It was a timing thing. It got my heart broken. You put yourself out there and it’s hard dating in real life. She was that rock for me at one point.” Olivia also confirmed that she had “friend-zoned” Nelson and said that she was just having “fun” with him on the show.