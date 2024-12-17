Who Is Nima Momeni? 5 Things About the Convicted Killer of Bob Lee

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nima Momeni has been convicted of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing Cash App co-creator Bob Lee in April 2023. Momeni was formally convicted in December 2024 after a jury deliberated for one week. He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors alleged that Momeni planned his attack on Lee because Lee introduced Momeni’s sister to a drug dealer who allegedly sexually assaulted her. Momeni, however, claimed that Lee had attacked him first, and that Momeni acted out of self-defense — not in a premeditated attack.

Below, learn more about Momeni, his case and his trial in connection with Lee’s death.

Nima Momeni Was a Tech Consultant

Momeni worked as a tech consultant until his 2023 arrest, according to multiple outlets. Per the New York Post, Momeni led a Bay Area-based company named Expand IT, which helped other businesses with cybersecurity and IT.

What Is Nima Momeni’s Net Worth?

Momeni’s net worth is not known, but multiple outlets estimated that it lies between $1 million and $6 million.

Nima Momeni Knew Bob Lee

Momeni and Lee knew each other. According to CBS News, Momeni’s sister introduced him to Lee, hoping that they’d work together on tech projects.

Who Is Nima Momeni’s Sister?

Momeni’s sister is Khazar Elyassnia. She is married to Dino Elyassnia, and the couple live in San Francisco, according to KRON4.

Elyassnia described Lee as “all over the place” and “aggressive” while high on drugs, per CBS News. Furthermore, she described how the drug dealer allegedly sexually assaulted her after Lee introduced him to her.

“I couldn’t move my body. I woke up twice, just opened my eyes, and then out again,” Elyassnia reportedly claimed in court. “When I passed out, me and her were both face down. He was walking around in tiny little red shorts. I woke up in a one-piece swimsuit. I started crying, I’ve never cried like that before.”

Nima Momeni’s Prison Sentence

Momeni faces a prison sentence up to 16 years to life, according to The New York Times.

