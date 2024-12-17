Bob Lee’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late CashApp Founder Had

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bob Lee was known for his contributions in the tech industry. The CashApp creator’s 2023 death made headlines, as Lee was stabbed in San Francisco by Nima Momeni. Now that Momeni has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Lee, many want to learn more about Lee’s life and career. Since he was a successful businessman and hardworking engineer, Lee built a strong net worth and public image.

Who Was Bob Lee?

Lee, a Missouri native, was best recognized for his contributions in the technology industry. He helped create CashApp, the widely used digital wallet, and he went on to work as the chief technology officer at Square (now known as Block, Inc) and the chief product officer at MobileCoin.

Before he became a successful businessman, Lee worked his way up. The late entrepreneur reportedly worked as a web developer for his alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University, then as a technical architect at AT&T. Later, Lee landed a software engineering position at Google in the early 2000s.

BREAKING: A tech executive has been found guilty in a San Francisco courtroom for the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Prosecutors said Nima Momeni stabbed Lee three times with a kitchen knife after driving him to a secluded area in April 2023.https://t.co/gGea7nHIGY — ABC News (@ABC) December 17, 2024

What Was Bob Lee’s Net Worth?

Before he died in 2023, Lee had a net worth of $10 million, according to The U.S. Sun.

Was Bob Lee Married?

Lee was married to his wife, Krista Lee, until 2019. They were separated when he died in 2023, and the couple share two children together, according to CBS News.

What Happened to Bob Lee?

In April 2023, Lee was fatally stabbed while walking down Main Street in Rincon Hill, San Francisco. He was seen in security footage stumbling to a parked car to show his wound. He collapsed when the car drove away. After authorities found him unconscious, Lee was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries. He was 43 years old.

Momeni was eventually convicted of second-degree murder for Lee’s death, according to NBC News. Prosecutors argued that Momeni planned to kill Lee because he was frustrated with Lee for introducing Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia, to a drug dealer. However, Momeni claimed that Lee attacked him first with a knife, causing Momeni to act in self-defense.

Momeni is facing a prison sentence up to 16 years to life, according to The New York Times.