Nelsy Cruz: About the Governor Who Died in Dominican Republic Nightclub

The news of the roof collapse at the Dominican Republic nightclub has gone global, with many now aware of the tragic event. While the cause of the collapse remains unknown, the incident claimed many lives, including several celebrities. Among the victims were merengue artist Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof came crashing down, former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, and Nelsy Cruz.

Her family released a statement on Instagram that read, “It is with profound sorrow that the Cruz Martínez family reports the passing of our beloved sister, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend: Nelsy M. Cruz Martinez. Who served in life with dedication, commitment, and love for her people and her community.”

You may recognize her last name, as the Cruz family is well-known. Learn more about Nelsy Cruz below.

Nelsy Cruz Is the Governor of Montecristi Province

Nelsy Cruz was a dedicated politician and the governor of the Montecristi province in northwestern Dominican Republic. She was passionate about showcasing the beauty of her region and often highlighted it in her public appearances. On February 5, 2025, she shared a video on Instagram showcasing the stunning landscape, saying, “Inviting you to know all the beautiful things Montecristi has. Come experience it in person!”

Nelsy Cruz Is Related to Nelson Cruz

Nelsy was the sister of Nelson Cruz, a former MLB player known for his time as a designated hitter and right fielder. Nelson played for several teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Minnesota Twins.

Nelsy Cruz Is a Mother

The late politician was very open about her family life, frequently sharing photos of her children on social media, especially on their birthdays or other special occasions.

Nelsy Cruz Is a Grandmother

Just days before her death, Nelsy shared the joyful news of becoming a grandmother. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Thank you, God, for such a beautiful gift! Today my heart is bursting with joy… I’m now a grandmother!”

She continued, “I welcome my first grandson, little Nelson, a blessing that fills my life with love and hope. It’s an emotion beyond words. I promise to love you, take care of you, and always be there for you, my handsome prince. Welcome to the family, my beloved boy!”