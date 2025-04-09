Tony Blanco: About the MLB Player Who Died in the Dominic Republic Nightclub Collapse

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Blanco was tragically killed in the roof collapse of the Dominican Republic-based Jet Set Club in April 2025. After news broke of the incident, Major League Baseball mourned the late 43-year-old baseball player’s death in a statement shared to its X account.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of former Major Leaguer Tony Blanco in Tuesday’s tragedy in the Dominican Republic’s capital city of Santo Domingo,” the MLB tweeted. “Blanco played in 56 games for the inaugural Washington Nationals team in 2005, including the first game in team history. He played 9 professional seasons in the U.S. and 8 more in Japan’s NPB. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, which includes Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League player Tony Blanco Jr.”

Below, we’re remembering Blanco’s life and career.

Tony Blanco Was From the Dominican Republic

Blanco was a Dominican Republic native, born in San Juan de la Maguana.

Tony Blanco Played Multiple Positions on the Field

Throughout his minor and major career, Blanco played as a first and third baseman in addition to an outfielder.

Tony Blanco Played for the Washington Nationals

Blanco started his baseball career in the minor leagues. Throughout the early 2000s, he played third base for the Boston Red Sox farm system. In 2005, he made his MLB debut with the Nationals. After that, he continued his baseball career with multiple teams, including the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in the Colorado Rockies organization. The last time he played was from 2015 through 2016 with the Orix Buffaloes.

Tony Blanco Died in the Santo Domingo Nightclub Collapse

Blanco was inside the Jet Set Club in April 2025 when it suddenly collapsed, killing over a hundred people and injuring countless others. The Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation confirmed Blanco’s death in a public statement, which was translated from Spanish to English.

“We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leaguer, Tony Blanco,” the ministry’s statement read. “His legacy will remain in the history of national baseball. We join in their grief his family, friends, and teammates, and raise our prayers for his eternal rest. Peace to his soul.”