Celebrities Who Died in Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Tony Blanco & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tragedy struck a Dominic Republic nightclub when guests were enjoying a day out. On April 8, 2025, the roof of the Jet Set Club in Santa Domingo collapsed, reportedly killing more than 100 people in total, including several celebrities. Multiple Major League Baseball stars, a politician and other well-known names were inside the club that night, and several victims were identified by police.

Dominican President Luis Abinader addressed the situation via Twitter, noting, “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

Below, we’re remembering the celebrities who died in the nightclub collapse.

What Happened to the Dominican Republic Nightclub?

Earlier in the day on April 8, 2025, hundreds of guests watched as singer Rubby Pérez performed on stage at the Jet Set Club when the ceiling suddenly started to crumble. According to phone footage captured inside the venue, the person recording Pérez’s performance was heard saying, “Something fell from the ceiling,” according to BBC. Pérez was seen looking up toward where the person was pointing, and within 30 seconds, the recording went dark, the outlet reported.

How Did the Jet Set Club Roof Collapse?

Officials have not revealed how the roof collapsed at the nightclub. First responders were still looking through the debris and rubble to identify victims on April 9, 2025.

Who Died in the Roof Collapse at the Dominican Republic Club?

Multiple celebrities, including MLB players and a politician, died in the Dominican Republic nightclub collapse. The following are the identified victims:

Octavio Dotel

MLB World Series champion and pitcher Octavio Dotel died in the tragedy, according to several outlets. Dotel’s agent, Dan Horwits, released a statement obtained by Fox News regarding the late athlete’s death.

“The BHSC [Beverly Hills Sports Council] Family is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Octavio Dotel,” the statement read. “OD was one of a kind. One of the true joys to be around both on and off the field. His energy, positivity and zest for life were infectious to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. During his Major League career, he set the MLB record for playing with the most organizations (13). He was genuinely proud of holding that record and would always crack a joke to anyone who asked. It was an honor to represent OD. We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his entire family as well as everyone affected by the tragedy.”

Tony Blanco

Tony Blanco, a former player for the Washington Nationals and former minor league player, was confirmed to have died in the nightclub. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league was “deeply saddened by the passings” of both Dotel and Blanco in a statement.

“The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today,” Manfred said, according to multiple outlets.

Nelsy Cruz

Nelsy Cruz was the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and the sister of MLB player Nelson Cruz. She died after calling the Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. local time to say she was trapped amid the roof’s collapse, First Lady Raquel Abraje said.

Rubby Pérez

Merengue artist Rubby was confirmed dead in the nightclub roof collapse. He was 69. According to a statement on his Instagram, Pérez’s team thanked fans.

“We sincerely thank you for all the love, support and solidarity we have received in this difficult time for your family, friends and followers,” the statement read, which was translated from Spanish to English. “His musical and human legacy will live forever in our hearts. Peace to his soul.”