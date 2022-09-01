Morfydd Clark: 5 Things To Know About The ‘LOTR’ Series Breakout Star Playing Galadriel

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is undoubtedly going to be the biggest show of the fall TV season, and Morfydd Clark will be at the center of the hype. The 33-year-old Welsh actress has one of the most coveted roles in The Lord of the Rings universe: Galadriel. The epic series premieres September 2 on Prime Video.

So, who is Morfydd Clark? She’s been acting for years, but her role as Galadriel is definitely her breakout role. From her preparation for The Rings of Power to details about her life growing up, HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Morfydd.

1. Morfydd plays the younger version of Galadriel in The Rings of Power.

Galadriel is one of the core characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Morfydd plays the younger version of the character previously played by Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings movies. When The Rings of Power begins, Galadriel is grieving the loss of her brother, who died at the hands of Sauron. She becomes determined to take Sauron down and tries to warn others about him.

2. Morfydd was born in Sweden.

When Morfydd was 2 years old, she moved with her family from Sweden to Penarth, Wales. She was raised in Cardiff. She began acting at an early age. She attended the National Youth Theatre of Wales and went on to study at the Drama Centre London.

3. Morfydd struggled with ADHD and dyslexia.

The actress dropped out of school when she was 16 after struggling with dyslexia and ADHD, according to The Guardian. “I had zero confidence, I didn’t do well, I was in trouble a lot,” she told the outlet.

4. Morfydd’s first acting role was in 2014.

She appeared in both television and movies in 2014. Her first film roles were in Madame Bovary and The Falling. That same year, she appeared in the miniseries New Worlds and the TV film A Poet In New York.

5. Morfydd did ‘exposure therapy’ to prepare for The Rings of Power.

“When I was playing Galadriel, the stunt-team said, ‘You’ve got a problem, because you’re used to being attacked on film’,” she told Empire. “I would flinch a lot when people came at me. So they did exposure therapy with me, where I would have all these huge, huge men running at me, screaming with swords. To stop me from looking frightened. Because I’ve definitely been cast as the victim. And Galadriel is not that.”