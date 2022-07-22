‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series New Trailer: Sauron Begins To Wreak Havoc

Ahead of the show’s big debut on September 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power put on quite a spectacle at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22. The massive cast assembled for the show’s first outing at the convention and revealed a new trailer for fans.

“We thought the war, at last, was ended. We thought our joys would be unending. We thought our light would never dim,” Galadriel says in the trailer. Soon, she learns darkness, pain, and war await.

The evil at the hands of Morgoth and now Sauron has not been completely snuffed out. In fact, this evil is entering a new chapter. The actor playing Sauron remains a mystery. Only parts of his hands and arms are seen in the trailer.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the first TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work. The trilogy of movies was a massive success in the early 2000s. The films grossed nearly $3 billion at the global box office. The Lord of the Rings series is one of the most expensive films ever made. The first season cost a whopping $465 million.

The Prime Video series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The show takes viewers “back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts at a time of “relative peace” as the characters, ones you’ll recognize and ones you won’t, confront “the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.” The series will drop new episodes weekly, exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 has already gotten the greenlight and is currently underway.