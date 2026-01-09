Who Is Michael Rapaport? 5 Things to Know About ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Member

Michael Rapaport is currently starring in season 4 of The Traitors, and fans may recognize him from a variety of places! From TV to film, and to the news, Rapaport has made a name for himself in politics now by announcing his intention to run for New York City mayor in the future as a staunch critic of Zohran Mamdani.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts to know about Rapaport below.

Michael Rapaport Is an Actor & Comedian

As previously mentioned, Rapaport has been seen in numerous films and TV projects. On the big screen, the New York City native starred in Zebrahead, True Romance, Metro, Cop Land, Deep Blue Sea and The Heat.

On TV, Rapaport appeared in the shows The War at Home, Boston Public, Prison Break, Friends and My Name Is Earl.

The actor is also a well-known comedian and a podcast host.

Michael Rapaport Is Married

Rapaport married his current wife, Kebe Dunn, in 2016. He was formerly married to ex-wife Nichole Beattie from 2000 to 2007.

Michael Rapaport Was Fired by Barstool Sports

In 2018, Rapaport was axed from his position at Barstool Sports for insulting the platform’s fans, known as “Stoolies.” Barstool’s founder, Dave Portnoy, told TMZ that Rapaport’s comment “was the ultimate deal-breaker,” leading to the latter’s firing.

“To me, it was very personal. It was very real,” Portnoy said at the time, before adding, “I don’t have necessarily any hard feelings for him [sic]. It’s just, if you’re going to insult our entire fanbase and people who like Barstool, it doesn’t make much sense necessarily for these same people to be paying your bills and supporting your podcast … it just makes no sense.”

Michael Rapaport Has Worked as a Fox Sports Commentator

Over the years, Rapaport has appeared on Fox Sports as a commentator over the years.

Michael Rapaport Plans to Run for NYC Mayor

As a staunch critic of New York’s newly elected Mayor Mamdani, Rapaport announced his plan to run for the position in 2029.

“My name is Michael Rapaport, a.k.a. Mayor Rapaport. Mr. Mayor Rapaport,” he said in a social media video in January 2026. “Let me tell you something, guys, girls, women, children of all ages. 2025 was crazy, and I don’t see it getting any … calmer or cooler in 2026, the way things started. That’s why I’m running for mayor [in the future].”

Claiming that Mamdani will “supersede our wildest fears and expectations,” Rapaport called the mayor “Zohran the Zero, Zohran the Ziophobe.”

“Born. Raised. NYC. Nothing’s free. … No fake grins,” Rapaport wrote alongside his online clip. “I’ll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable, and thriving. You got Zoron [sic] the Moron now… Mayor Rapaport is coming.”