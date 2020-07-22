Matthew Mogol: 5 Things To Know About Tracy Anderson’s Ex-Husband Dead From Cancer At 48

Fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson, who has worked with the likes of Madonna and Kate Hudson, suffered a major loss earlier this week when her ex-husband Matthew Mogol died.

Matthew Mogol, who was married to Tracy Anderson in the early 2010’s, has died at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Matthew Mogol,” a business representative for Tracy told HollywoodLife. ” Our thoughts are with his and Tracy’s young daughter, Penelope during this devastating time.” The 44-year-old dealt with this kind of tragedy before as her first husband, former professional basketball player Eric Johnson, died on December 9, 2018.

Here are five things you should know about Matthew:

1: Early Life. According to his LinkedIn profile Matthew attended Babson College on the east coast in Wellesley, Massachusetts where he graduated with a BS in Marketing in 1996. He would enjoy his later years thousands of miles away in Los Angeles.

2: Business Man. Matthew had quite the background, career wise, both before and after his marriage to Tracy. His most recent brand, developed in 2014, is called Mogolo LLC which produced the Kickstarter-funded Kid Lid, a cover to keep children off their parents’ devices.

3: Marriage Then Split. Tracy and Matthew married on September 27, 2011. She gave birth to their daughter Penelope months later in May 2012. Their marriage did not last long as she confirmed their separation in July 2013. The fitness guru would later get engaged to her now-fiance Chris Asplundh in 2020.

4: A Tragic Coincidence. Both Matthew and Tray’s first husband Eric died at the age of 48 for much different reasons. Eric’s was after a ‘cardiac-related event after battling pneumonia’ while Matthew’s was due to cancer. Tracy and Eric had a son Sam that was born in 2008.

5: He Will Be Missed. Tracy has yet to make a statement about the matter on her social media as of Wednesday morning, July 22, although others on social media have sent their condolences to her. Her recent posts centered on the passing of other known individuals including the late civil rights leader John Lewis (who passed on July 17) and American minister C.T. Vivian who died the same day. Our thoughts are with Tracy and her family during this difficult time.