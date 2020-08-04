Mark Bontempo: 5 Things To Know About JoJo Siwa’s New BF After She Confirms Relationship

JoJo Siwa has a brand new beau, confirming the exciting news in a recent TikTok! Here are five things you should know about JoJo’s boyfriend, Instagram and TikTok star Mark Bontempo!

JoJo Siwa is off the market! The 17-year-old social media phenom revealed in a new TikTok post on August 1 that she is dating someone new in the social media influencer community — and he is nearly as famous as she is! In an adorable TikTok video set to “Famous (I’m The One)” by Mozzy and IAMSU! JoJo and her new beau, Mark Bontempo, broke it down, dancing with one another and even dressing up as each other in the cute clip! But there’s much more to Mark than meets the eye. Here are five things you should know about Mark Bontempo.

1) Mark is also a social media influencer. Much like JoJo, Mark is also big on social media. In fact, he has accrued over 149,000 followers on TikTok after posting only two videos, and has over 19,000 followers on Instagram to boot! Even more impressive, Mark has earned his current number of followers with less than 20 posts between his TikTok and Instagram — not bad!

2) He’s the younger brother of another social media star! Mark is the younger sibling of actress and social media influencer Madison Fisher (née Bontempo). Madison is married to country artist Kyler Steven Fisher and the couple have three children together with another on the way, making Mark and uncle. In comparison to Mark, Madison has over one million Instagram followers and has cultivated a successful career in TV and film.

3) Mark is a singer. Along with his recent posts featuring JoJo, Mark is quite the musician. On his Instagram page alone, the social media sensation has posted a number of images featuring him playing the piano and guitar. He also has a separate Instagram account dedicated to his music, where he can be seen performing various songs. The account currently has just over 3,500 followers.

4) He also broke the news that he and JoJo are a new item. The same day that JoJo revealed that she and Mark were officially a couple, Mark took to his own TikTok account to post a video featuring JoJo putting down one of her fingers at a time with new prompts — including one that said “put a finger down if you are single!” As soon as the clip showed JoJo smiling to herself without moving any of her digits, Mark flipped the camera to reveal JoJo was right next to him! “If it’s not me you have some explaining to do,” Mark captioned the video, tagging JoJo and adding the hashtag “National Girlfriend Day.”

5) JoJo is quite smitten with Mark. In June 2020, JoJo teased the identity of her new beau while speaking with Seventeen, and she seemed absolutely over the moon to be with her partner. “Honestly he’s a dream,” she revealed to the outlet. “Really, truly unreal and I’m so happy.” JoJo also shared in the profile that she’d actually been dating Mark since May following her apparent breakup with Elliott Brown, and “couldn’t imagine anyone better.”