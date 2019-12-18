Lauren Beck: 5 Things To Know About The Smart & Loyal ‘Survivor’ Finalist

Lauren Beck is one of just five players left on ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols,’ and thanks to her ability to connect on a deep level with her fellow tribe members, she might just win the whole thing!

Lauren Beck, 30, is competing to win $1 million on the finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols, which airs on Dec. 18. Lauren formed a tight alliance with Tommy Sheehan right away, and that tight bond has taken them both through to the final five. While Tommy may be viewed as the more outwardly strategic player of the two, though, Lauren has proven that she’s perfectly attuned to what’s going on, as well, and has even toyed with the idea of voting out her closest ally. As we wait and see how the rest of this season plays out, here’s more to know about Lauren:

1. She’s married. Lauren was just 19 years old when she started dating her husband, Matt. They have been married for more than three years, and he was the person to come to Fiji and see her during her loved ones’ visit on Survivor. “MY husband and I are super opposite,” Lauren admitted to Parade. “I’m a crazy extroverted black girl; he’s a quiet Jewish introvert. Somehow, our two worlds collided.”

2. She works as a nanny. Lauren was just 17 years old when she packed up her life in Michigan and moved to Los Angeles. She has been working as a nanny to make money, and was nannying for an eight-year-old when her journey on Survivor started.

3. She aspires to be a journalist. Despite her time spent nannying, Lauren went back to school (University of Phoenix) and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism earlier this year. “I can’t shut up, I love to talk. So it’s not a problem,” Lauren explained. “I also love to write. I crave that human connection. I love true crime and investigative journalism. So I want to see where that can take me!”

4. She’s done some modeling! Lauren’s Instagram page includes professional shots that appear to show her modeling in various wigs and outfits.

5. She comes from a big family. Lauren has SIX sisters, both half and step. She credits growing up in a big family as why she got into nannying.