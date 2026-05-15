Lainey Wilson’s Husband: All About Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, Their Relationship & Cave Wedding

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Lainey Wilson found a forever love with former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. In May 2026, the couple exchanged vows in a picturesque Ruskin Cave, Tennessee, wedding five years after they first met on a blind date.

“Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Lainey told Vogue about their wedding venue, adding that Duck asked her, “‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

Lainey debuted her relationship with Duck to the public when they walked the red carpet together at the ACM Awards in May 2023, more than two years after they started dating.

Keep reading to learn more about Duck and his relationship with Lainey.

Who Is Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges?

Duck was a star athlete in high school before taking his talents to his home state college of Samford, where he excelled as a quarterback and was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year three times. He got the nickname “Duck” from his college football coach, Lainey revealed on The Bobby Bones Show in June 2023.

“His college football coach was like, ‘You’re one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him Duck.’ And so he and the team just kind of started calling him Duck,” Lainey said. “Turns out [Devlin] was also a duck hunter.”

In 2019, Duck was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then had a run at the LA Rams, before a quick turn in the Canadian football league with the Ottawa Redblacks. On April 22, 2022, the Redblacks announced that Devlin had retired from professional football.

Duck currently keeps busy as a real estate agent. He works for Messy Oak Properties, according to his LinkedIn. Duck created his own Instagram page for real estate that he created in February 2023. It’s no longer active.

When Did Lainey Wilson & Duck Hodges Start Dating?

Lainey and Duck started dating over two years before they made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2023. They sparked dating rumors in the weeks leading up to the ACM Awards. Lainey and all of her band members wore Duck’s jerseys onstage when they performed in Pittsburgh while opening for Luke Combs at the end of April. That same month, Duck showed public support for Lainey on Twitter when she was nominated for the CMT Awards. He responded to a CMT tweet about who should win the Female Video of the Year category. “Lainey Wilson and not even close!!” he gushed.

What Has Lainey Wilson Said About Dating Duck Hodges?

Lainey spoke about her relationship with Duck for the first time on Bobby Bones‘ podcast in June 2023. “I’ll tell you, he is good as gold,” Lainey said about her boyfriend. “Supports me, would never come in between anything that I’m trying to do. He’s like, ‘Go get it, girl.’ And I made him wait for a while. I mean…it’s been a little over two years now.”

In an interview with People, Lainey revealed why the couple waited two years to go public with their relationship. “I said, ‘We gonna see if you’re in it for the right reasons.’ Turns out, he is,” said Lainey. “Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, ‘Those are his friends!’”

She continued, “He’ll FaceTime me, and he’ll be with HARDY and Morgan [Wallen] and Luke [Combs], and I’m like, ‘Stop stealing all my buddies. They’ll always be out golfing and drinking a beer. I don’t have to convince anybody to like him. He’s a very lovable person.”

Lainey Wilson & Duck Hodges’ Unique Cave Wedding

Lainey and Duck tied the knot in a unique cave-set wedding in Dickson, Tennessee. The bride wore an elegant Oscar de la Renta gown, featuring cherry blossoms along the bodice.

While describing their special day, Lainey told Vogue that she and Duck “wanted it to be special and beautiful, but really welcoming and comfortable for our guests.”

“We tried not to take ourselves too seriously,” the Yellowstone star explained. “Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair, so naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up.”