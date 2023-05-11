Lainey Wilson Confirms Romance With Former NFL Player Devlin Hodges At ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson has a new man in her life and they made their red carpet debut while attending the 2023 ACM Awards on May 11! Lainey walked the red carpet with Devlin “Duck” Hodges, who used to play professional football for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They only took a few photos together, but Lainey was absolutely glowing as she celebrated with her man.

The country superstar rocked a gorgeous green ensemble for the big night. Her jumpsuit featured a midsection cutout and her signature bellbottom pants. She paired the cape look with a black hat and glowing skin.

Lainey and Devlin sparked dating rumors in the weeks leading up to the ACM Awards. Lainey seemingly confirmed the relationship when she performed in Pittsburgh while opening for Luke Combs at the end of April. Lainey and all of her band members wore Devlin Hodges jerseys onstage, hitting that Pittsburgh pride. Devlin hasn’t played on the team since 2020, so this was definitely a statement!

Meanwhile, when Lainey was nominated at the CMT Awards in April, Devlin showed her some public support on Twitter. Devlin responded to a CMT tweet about who should win the Female Video of the Year category. “Lainey Wilson and not even close!!” he gushed.

Ahead of the ACM Awards, Lainey was already a winner, as she and HARDY won in the Visual Media of the Year category before the show for their song “Wait In The Truck.” At the show, Lainey is also nominated for Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year. Plus, she’s hitting the stage to perform at the show. Devlin will have a lot to smile about as he watches his girl own the night at the big show.

Lainey won her first two ACM Awards in 2021 when she took home New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Things A Man Oughta Know.” Since then, her career has continued to take off, and now she has someone special to celebrate with!