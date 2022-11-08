Lainey Wilson Admits Being The ‘Most Nominated Artist’ At CMAs Makes Her ‘Lose [Her] Breath’ (Exclusive)

Just off the cuff of the release of her sophomore album Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson will take the CMA Awards stage at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9th. However, the leading nominee of the evening didn’t get to where she is by chance. The country singer recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife “waiting for hours outside of the Bridgestone Arena to get a wristband so [she] could be down in the pit for the CMAs,” before she was invited on her own accord. “I guess I’ve been manifesting it for years,” Lainey told HL. “This is my first year nominated, and to be the most nominated is just crazy. You can’t plan for this stuff.”

The future Yellowstone star revealed that she will be bringing her “deddy” Brian as her date for the evening, after the rancher suffered a stroke and lost his eye due to an infection. “He has really turned a corner. He spent two months in the hospital and ICU from a fungal infection and had a stroke on top of all of that. My deddy is only 60 years old, but he’s a diabetic and it was a total mess,” Lainey explained. “But, I believe he is here because of the power of prayer and he is going to walk me on the CMA carpet here, so we’ve got so much to celebrate.”

Lainey teased “multiple outfit changes” for the big event, that will air on ABC. The breakout star is nominated for Song of the Year for ‘Things A Man Oughta Know,’ Album of the Year (for Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’), Best New Artist, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. “It really makes me lose my breath thinking about it!” Lainey gushed.

The “Heart Like A Truck” singer has had a non-stop year since the release of her debut album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, embarking on tour with Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, as well as filming for the hit Yellowstone, after her music was frequently used in the Paramount series. “I have not been in Nashville hardly at all this year. I think I’ve slept in my bed 13 nights!” Lainey recalled.

In the new year, she plans to take her new album on the road for her Country With A Flare tour, kicking off in Spokane, WA. “I definitely wanted to lean into the live show when I was building the album because, at the end of the day, that’s where we’re going to be playing these songs — to crowds of people, and I wanted to make sure that this record had some sing along moments, which I really think it does,” Lainey told HL. “I want people to come to the shows, and I want to make them feel something.”

Lainey’s latest Bell Bottom Country is a perfect marriage between the evolution of her unparalleled sound and personal growth within the industry. Her one-of-a-kind twang and ability to stay true to her roots accumulates into the masterpiece that serves as evidence as to why she’s dominating the CMA Awards and the charts.

“I feel like I have just grown so much, not just as a singer and songwriter, but really just as a person too,” Lainey admitted. “I wanted people to see the growth. I wanted people to hear the growth, and I definitely think you can. I feel like I’m finding out who I am a little bit more every single day, and that’s what Bell Bottom Country is all about.”

Be sure to stream Bell Bottom Country now and tune in to the CMA Awards at 7 PM EST on ABC, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning! Plus, don’t miss Lainey perform ‘Heart Like A Truck’ after the show on Jimmy Kimmel!