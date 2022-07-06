Kyra Green: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Love Island’ Alum On ‘The Challenge USA’

Here's everything you need to know about Kyra Green, one of the 28 CBS reality stars competing to win 'The Challenge: USA'

July 6, 2022
Kyra Green, 25, is making her rounds on reality television. She started off on America’s Got Talent followed by Love Island and then Ex on the Beach. Now, Kyra is one of 28 reality stars competing on The Challenge: USA, which premieres July 6 on CBS. Kyra is joined by fellow Love Island alums plus stars of SurvivorBig Brother, and The Amazing Race. The winning pair gets a life-changing grand prize and will compete on The Challenge: Global Championship against winners of international versions of the show. Kyra needs to bring her A-game if she wants to win this epic show.

Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Kyra Green. From her past reality show appearances, to her involvement in the music industry, here’s five fun facts about Kyra.

Kyra Green on ‘The Challenge: USA’ (Photo: LAURA BARISONZI/PARAMOUNT)

Kyra was on season 1 of ‘Love Island.’

Kyra was a constant on the first season of Love Island USA, which aired in the summer of 2019. She was dumped on Day 30 and was eliminated from the show. She dated co-star Cashel Barnett on-and-off after the show, but they split for good in February 2020. Cashel is also on The Challenge: USA which means Kyra will have to reunite with her ex.

She’s a model.

Kyra is absolutely stunning so it’s not surprising that she’s a model. She represents LA Models agency, according to her IG Bio. She’s also a social media influencer for ZOOZ Group. Kyra regularly posts her gorgeous modeling shots on her Instagram, where she has over 360K followers.

'The Challenge: USA'
‘The Challenge: USA’ cast (Photo: LAURA BARISONZI/PARAMOUNT)

She was in Kidz Bop as a child.

At 12 years old, Kyra joined Kidz Bop and performed covers of popular pop songs with other kids. She covered Beyonce‘s “Sweet Dreams” and Katy Perry‘s “Hot N Cold.” Kyra left Kidz Bop in 2011.

She’s in a band with her siblings.

Kyra is in the band 212 Green with her sister Tori and brother Riley. They auditioned for season 8 of America’s Got Talent to “Rumor Has It” by Adele. They advanced to the next round but were ultimately eliminated off-camera before the Vegas Round.

Kyra is bisexual.

Kyra is openly and proudly bisexual. She was actually in a brief relationship with her Love Island 1 co-star Emily Salch. They reunited on season five of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, which aired from March to June 2022. It’s unclear if Kyra is dating anyone now. If she’s single, that means she could very well find herself in a showmance on The Challenge: USA.

