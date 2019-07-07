Kyle Kuzma: 5 Things To Know About Lakers Player, 23, Who Spent The 4th With Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was spotted having fun in the sun with basketball player Kyle Kuzma on July 4th.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is moving on! The model, who split from Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Ben Simmons, 22, in May, was seen on a yacht with Kyle Kuzma on Independence Day. If you don’t know much about the new man in the model’s life, read on for five quick facts, below.

1. He’s spending time with Kendall. Kyle and Kendall enjoyed some alone time on a yacht on the Fourth of July. The two rocked all-white outfits together on the boat.

2. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyle is a power forward on the California-based team. After his first NBA season, from 2017 to 2018, Kyle was named as part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

3. He’s college-educated. Kyle attended the University of Utah and studied sociology. He played on the basketball team while an undergrad.

4. Kyle grew up in Flint, Michigan. He was born on July 24, 1995, making him almost 24 years old. He was raised by his mother and the father to his half-siblings, brother Andre and sister Brian.

5. Speaking of his family, he knows how to show love to the important women in his life. Kyle posted a sweet birthday post dedicated to his mother on April 15. “Happy bday to my mom! My number 1 fan and supporter thru out everything she always had my back side,” he said in the caption of the post. “Appreciate you showing me what hard work and sacrifice is first hand. All them long days working make me go 10 times harder for you and the fam. Love you!❤️”

While we have yet to get confirmation if the two are actually dating or just friends enjoying some summer sun together, we’re happy Kendall is seemingly having a good time with Kyle!