Who Is Kodak Black? 5 Things About the Rapper Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

Kodak Black has made headlines once again after being arrested in Florida on new drug trafficking charges. The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was reportedly taken into custody in May 2026 following an investigation by local and federal authorities. According to reports, Kodak was arrested in Broward County and is facing allegations connected to narcotics trafficking, adding to his long history of legal troubles over the years.

The arrest quickly sparked widespread attention online, especially given Kodak’s controversial past and high-profile rap career. Since breaking out with hits like “No Flockin,” “Tunnel Vision,” and “Super Gremlin,” Kodak has become one of hip-hop’s most recognizable—and polarizing—figures. Alongside his music success, he has repeatedly faced arrests, probation violations, and other legal issues that have often overshadowed his career.

Despite the controversies, Kodak has maintained a loyal fanbase and continued releasing music while collaborating with major artists across the rap industry.

So, who is Kodak Black? Here are five things to know about the rapper amid his latest Florida arrest.

Kodak Black Is Not His Real Name

Kodak Black wasn’t born with the name fans know him by today. The rapper was born Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, before later legally changing his name to Bill Kahan Kapri.

Growing up, he reportedly went by the nickname “Lil Black,” but the name “Kodak Black” eventually took over after he started using it online and for his music career. Safe to say, the stage name stuck—and it helped turn him into one of rap’s most recognizable stars.

He Has Had Plenty of Legal Trouble Over the Years

Kodak has had a long and highly public history of arrests and legal issues dating back to his teenage years. The rapper was first arrested in 2015 on charges including robbery, battery, false imprisonment, and marijuana possession, and his legal troubles have continued throughout much of his music career.

In 2016, Kodak faced a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in South Carolina after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room. He later accepted a plea deal in the case in 2021. Over the years, he has also faced charges related to firearms possession, probation violations, drug possession, and parole violations.

Kodak served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to falsifying information on federal firearm purchase forms in 2019. However, his sentence was cut short in January 2021 when then-President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence during his final hours in office.

His latest legal issue came in May 2026, when he was arrested in Florida on drug trafficking charges.

Kodak Black Is a Father

Kodak is a father of five children and has occasionally shared glimpses of his family life on social media despite largely keeping his kids out of the spotlight. His children include King Khalid, Queen Yuri, Princess Isabella Ann, Prince, and Prince Vulture.

He Has Kept His Dating Life Mostly Private

While Kodak tends to keep much of his romantic life out of the spotlight, some of his relationships have become public through his growing family. Kodak shares two children, Queen Yuri and Prince, with Maranda Johnson, who stars on the Netflix series W.A.G.s to Riches.

The rapper has also welcomed children with several other women over the years, though he rarely speaks publicly about his relationships or co-parenting life in interviews.

He Got His GED While in Jail

“I Passed My GED Ready Test Today & It Feels Like The Day I Bought My First Chain,” he tweeted in June 2018.