Kirk Medas: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Floribama Shore’ Star Who Died

Image Credit: Kirk Medas/Instagram

Kirk Medas, best known for his appearance on the Jersey Shore spinoff Floribama Shore, died in May 2025 following a two-week hospitalization. The late 33-year-old MTV personality’s family and co-stars shared his health battle with fans during his final days, and they’re remembering Medas for his life on and off screen.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Medas.

Kirk Medas Worked as a Sports Book Consultant

According to his Instagram bio, Medas worked as a sports book consultant. The job is typically known as a betting consultant. Per his IMDb profile, Medas began his career as a social media manager for Shouty LLC.

Kirk Medas Was Also an Actor

Also seen on his IMDb profile, Medas was an actor. He starred in the mini series Everybody Hates Kyle, playing the role of A.J.

Kirk Medas Dated Wren Marie

Medas was romantically linked with Wren Marie for about two years. After their separation, the former couple didn’t publicly discuss their past relationship.

Kirk Medas Had Necrotizing Pancreatitis

In his final days, Medas was suffering from a condition called necrotizing pancreatitis (NP), which is when a part of a patient’s pancreas dies from inflammation or an injury, according to Cedars-Sinai. Medas’ Floribama Shore co-star Aimee Elizabeth Hall revealed the news in an Instagram post one day before he died in May 2025.

“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis. He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious,” Hall captioned her post, which featured an image of Medas in a hospital bed. “Kirk does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses. If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much. Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle.”

Kirk Medas Died of Liver Failure

Medas father told TMZ that his son died from liver failure after his two-week hospitalization in Miami.