How Did Kirk Medas From ‘Floribama Shore’ Die? His Cause of Death

Image Credit: Kirk Medas/Instagram

Kirk Medas, who starred in MTV’s reality TV series Floribama Shore, died on May 2, 2025. He was 33 years old. Hours before his death was confirmed by a family member, Medas’ co-star Aimee Elizabeth Hall asked fans for prayers and shared information about a GoFundMe to help him pay for medical expenses. While Hall noted that Medas was struggling with necrotizing pancreatitis, his father said he died from a different health setback. He had been on a ventilator in the hospital.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

Below, learn about Medas’ life and death, including everything we know about his final days.

Kirk Medas’ Cause of Death

Medas’ father told TMZ that he died from liver failure after spending two weeks in a Miami hospital on a ventilator. Previously, his co-star Hall announced via Instagram that he was battling necrotizing pancreatitis.

What Is Necrotizing Pancreatitis?

Necrotizing pancreatitis (NP) is when part of an individual’s pancreas dies due to inflammation or injury, according to Cedars-Sinai.

What Is the Cause of Necrotizing Pancreatitis?

This illness occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed or injured, and its enzymes leak, ultimately harming the tissues of the pancreas. NP could start after sudden (acute) pancreatitis, but it’s unclear how Medas got the illness.

In Hall’s Instagram post, she pointed out that Medas had been in the ICU for two weeks due to a “severe case” of NP.

“He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious,” Hall wrote alongside a photo of a carousel of photos, including one of Medas lying in a hospital bed. “Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

Hall further added that Medas did “not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses.”

“If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much,” Hall added. “Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle. Thank you for your love and support.”