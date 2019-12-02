5 Things
Kirby Jenner: 5 Things To Know About Kendall’s ‘Twin’ Who Has Landed His Own ‘KUWTK’ Spin-Off

Kendall Jenner’s ‘fraternal twin’ Kirby has made such an impression on social media that he’s landed his own series! Here’s everything you need to know about the internet sensation.

As if their empire wasn’t large enough, the Kardashians are adding a new series to their roster. Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kris Jenner will executive produce a brand new series on Quibi, starring Kendall’s ‘fraternal twin,’ Kirby Jenner. Before the internet blows up with rumors and questions, don’t fret. Kirby isn’t really related to Kendall or any of the Kardashians. Instead, Kirby is a social media star who has photoshopped himself into major moments throughout Kendall’s life, as a supportive brother does! Whether it’s photoshoots, or time with her sisters, Kirby has found his way into the picture — literally! Here are five things you need to know about Kirby Jenner!

1) He’s a performance artist. While online he is simply known as Kirby, the person who plays Kendall’s twin holds the parody account of the same name on Instagram. He made his very first post on the platform in July 2015 with a split, black and white photo of the pair. He currently has over one million followers, including Kendall!

2) Kirby is a photoshop pro. Kirby is truly a master of manipulation — photo and video manipulation, that is. The social media star is able to crop himself in nearly every photo and video, wether they are professionally done images of Kendall modeling, or candid snaps from family outings. He’s even cropped himself into a commercial featuring Kylie, which you can see on his Instagram page.

3) He’s an award nominated social media star. Kirby has been nominated for three awards between the years of 2016-2018. In 2016 and 2017, he earned Webby Award nominations for Social – Humor (2016) and Social- Best Photography & Graphics (2017). In 2018, he was nominated for a Shorty Award for Meme/ Parody Account.

4) He’s getting his own show. The series, which will be executive produced by Kendall and her mom, Kris, will star Kirby and chronicle the social media celebrity’s daily life.

5) Kirby will meet some very special guests on the show. While the series will focus on Kirby’s antics, the Kardashian sisters, including Kim KardashianKourtneyKhloe, and even Kylie Jenner will have some cameos in the series as they interact with their ‘brother.’