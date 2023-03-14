Kennedy McMann: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Starring In Possible ‘Good Doctor’ Spinoff

Kennedy is the star of The Good Doctor spinoff.

The Good Doctor universe is expanding. Kennedy McMann is the star of The Good Doctor spinoff that’s getting its own introduction episode on March 13. Kennedy crosses paths with Shaun in the pivotal episode.

Who is Kennedy McMann? If you’re a CW fan, you’ve definitely seen her before. From her major past role to her personal life, here’s what you need to know about Kennedy.

In January 2023, Kennedy was announced as the lead of The Good Lawyer, a proposed legal spinoff of The Good Doctor. The March 13 episode of The Good Doctor will serve as the backdoor pilot for the spinoff. Kennedy stars as Joni DeGroot, a lawyer with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Shaun hires her to help him win a case. If the pilot goes to series, Kennedy will star alongside Felicity Huffman, who is making her return to TV after the college admissions scandal.

Kennedy had her breakout moment playing Nancy Drew in The CW series of the same name. The show premiered in 2019. The fourth and final season will premiere in May 2023.

Kennedy is married to her longtime boyfriend Sam McInerney. They met while studying at Carnegie Mellon University. They married in 2020.

4. Kennedy has OCD.

Like her character, Kennedy has dealt with obsessive-compulsive disorder for the majority of her life. In a preview video, Kennedy said that she had “debilitating OCD” when she was younger. “It’s a huge part of who I am. Acting was sort of my savior, my relief, and my distraction from what was going on in my own brain,” she added.

5. Kennedy hails from Michigan.

Kennedy was born in Holland, Michigan, but her family moved to Arizona when she was a kid. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Carnegie Mellon University.