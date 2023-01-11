Felicity Huffman Returning To TV In ‘Good Doctor’ Spinoff After College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is set to star in 'The Good Lawyer,' which will be her first major role since the aftermath of the college admissions scandal if he goes to series.

January 11, 2023 2:11PM EST
Felicity Huffman
QUALITY REPEATMandatory Credit: Photo by KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10186033l)US actress Felicity Huffman leaves the John J Moakley Federal Court House after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 03 April 2019.Felicity Huffman facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Felicity Huffman begins her community service at a teen rehab center. 03 Nov 2019 Pictured: Felicity Huffman. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA541164_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Felicity Huffman is all smiles as she is spotted with her daughter Sophia visiting a rehab center in Los Angeles. The actress who was just sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal and will be spending 14 days behind bars was seen leaving a center that works with homeless youth in the area. Felicity may be on her way to starting her mandatory 250 hours of community service that was part of her sentencing. *Shot on 09/15/19* Pictured: Felicity Huffman BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Felicity Huffman is ready for her TV comeback. The Emmy winner will star in The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, according to Variety. The show, currently only a backdoor pilot, will mark Felicity’s first leading role since she served prison time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman is returning to TV. (Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock)

Felicity will play Janet Stewart, who is a “highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit. A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.”

The Desperate Housewives alum will star alongside Kennedy McMann, best known for her starring role in the Nancy Drew series. Kennedy is set to play Joni DeGroot, a “brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens.”

The Good Lawyer premise will be introduced in an upcoming episode of The Good Doctor season 6. In the episode, Shaun will seek “legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive-compulsive disorder.” The Good Lawyer has not been ordered to series by ABC yet. However, The Good Doctor remains one of the network’s most popular and beloved shows.

Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman on ‘Desperate Housewives.’ (ABC/Everett Collection)

This role in The Good Doctor spinoff is the start of a new chapter for Felicity. The actress was arrested in March 2019 for her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to have wrong answers corrected on her daughter’s SAT test. She was sentenced to 14 days in prison but was released after 11 days. She also had to pay a $300,000 fine, participated in 250 hours of community service, and had one year of supervised release.

