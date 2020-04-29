Exclusive
Felicity Huffman ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ Of Daughter’s Acceptance To College After Scandal

Sophia Macy’s acceptance to prestigious Carnegie Mellon after the college admissions scandal has absolutely thrilled mom Felicity Huffman, we learned exclusively. She couldn’t be prouder.

Six months after Felicity Huffman served 11 days in jail for her part in the college admissions scandal, daughter Sofia Macy, 19, proudly proved that she doesn’t need her mother’s intervention. Sophia, who didn’t know that her mother paid $15,000 to falsify her SAT scores, retook the exam and triumphed! The teenager announced on Instagram that she’s been accepted into her first choice college, the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University — on her own merits. Sophia hinted that she would be heading to Pittsburgh in the fall by changing her Instagram bio to “CMU Drama ’24”. And Felicity is over the moon for her daughter, whom she shares with husband William H. Macy, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY.

“Felicity couldn’t be more proud of Sophia and feels blessed that her daughter has come out of this situation with a bright future,” the source close to the Desperate Housewives actress told us. “This past year has been difficult on the whole family but Sophia proved that hard work and diligence pays off in the end.” Saying that the Huffman-Macy family has gone through something “difficult” is certainly an understatement. Felicity pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019, and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and to pay a $30,000 fine. During her sentencing hearing, she cried while apologizing to Sophia for “betraying” her. “

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them,” the actress said, through tears. Felicity and William’s younger daughter, Georgia Macy, 18, revealed in December 19 that she had been accepted to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

HollywoodLife reached out to Felicity Huffman’s rep for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.