Felicity Huffman Feeling ‘Like Herself Again’ & ‘Really Enjoying’ Life After Completing Prison Sentence

Felicity Huffman is so grateful to put her prison stint from the college admissions scandal behind her. She feels like she has a ‘new lease on life’ now that the ordeal is over.

While actress Felicity Huffman still has to complete a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and pay a $30K fine for her felony guilty plea in the college admissions scandal, she put the worst of it behind her when she completed 11 days of an original 14 day prison sentence. The 56-year-old left the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, CA, on Oct. 25 a free woman and was back in Los Angeles by noon that day. Now she feels like she is finally getting back the life she had before her March of 2019 arrest and the legal woes that followed. Felicity admitted to paying $15K for a proctor to change her daughter’s SAT scores.

“Felicity is starting to feel like herself again and is so happy and grateful to get back on track with how her life used to be before this whole ordeal. Felicity feels like the worst is behind her and she feels like she has a new lease on life at this point,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Lately she’s been photographed out and about with husband William H. Macy, 69, looking relaxed and happy.

“Felicity is actually really enjoying her community service and it’s one she’s worked with several times in the past. She has always been philanthropic and has supported dozens of charities throughout the years so she is really looking at this as a positive experience,” our insider continues. Felicity was photographed heading in to The Teen Project, a center in Los Angeles that serves at-risk homeless and sex trafficking victims, on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Her former Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria, 44, even mentioned how Felicity was the only member of the cast who would always help her out with her charitable ventures. In a letter to the Felicity’s judge ahead of her sentencing, Eva wrote that whenever she needed help to highlight one of her philanthropic causes, her Housewives co-stars were “usually too busy to help, except Felicity.” She continued, “I can’t tell you how many times she was the only one who would physically show up to help me with the kids with cancer, or children with special needs.” As charitable as Felicity is, she should have those 250 hours knocked out in no time, and will probably continue helping others even after she’s completed that portion of her sentence.