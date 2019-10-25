Felicity Huffman Makes Low-Key 1st Appearance As A Free Woman After Spending 11 Days In Prison

Felicity Huffman is already back home after getting out of prison early. She’s back in Southern California and photographed for the first time as a free woman after spending 11 days in custody.

Sweet freedom! Felicity Huffman caught a lucky break and got out of prison after only 11 days. She was due to be released on Sunday, Oct. 27 but the federal corrections facility in Dublin, CA where she was serving time lets inmates due to be freed on a weekend out on a Friday morning instead. The 56-year-old did time for her guilty plea in the college admissions bribery scandal and already she’s back at home in Southern California. Felicity was photographed at Burbank Airport with husband William H. Macy hours after her release in a pic that can be seen here.

The couple reportedly took an Alaska Airlines flight from the San Francisco Bay area, as Dublin is in the East Bay. They landed around noon into Burbank Airport. In the photo, Felicity has a roll away travel bag with her and is seen from behind wearing glasses and looking down at something her 69-year-old husband is holding. She has her blonde hair back in a pony tail and was dressed casually in black running pants, a grey hoodie with a blue scarf and white running shoes.

It’s a far cry from when we last saw Felicity, as she was photographed on Oct. 19 while inside the gates of the minimum security federal prison, which she entered two weeks ahead of schedule on Oct. 15 to serve out a 14 day sentence. She was seen in a green prison jumpsuit with a white baseball cap and her hair pulled back. She actually got dissed by domestic goddess Martha Stewart, 78, who thought she could have done something more stylish with the prison issued clothes.

Martha did five months of federal prison time in 2004-05 for lying about a stock trade and told an audience Vanity Fair summit in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 that, “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy.” But then she got serious and said, “She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” Felicity pled guilty to felony mail fraud for paying $15,000 for a proctor to doctor her daughter’s SAT scores 400 points higher by correcting wrong answers.