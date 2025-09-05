Katharine, Duchess of Kent: 5 Things to Know About the Royal Who Died at 92

Image Credit: Getty Images

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, died on September 4, 2025, after a long and fulfilling life. The late royal, who was 92, was the wife of Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Though Katharine maintained a more private lifestyle than the rest of the royal family, she was known for her interests in music and tennis.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the late duchess’ death in a statement, which read, “The King and Queen and all members of the Royal Family join the Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly the duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

Hollywood Life is remembering Katharine with five facts about her below.

It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke… pic.twitter.com/OsCeb3pQ7d — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 5, 2025

Katharine Was the First Royal to Publicly Convert to Catholicism

In the mid-1990s, Katharine became the first member of the royal family to publicly convert to Catholicism since the Act of Settlement 1701, which disqualified any heir from inheriting the throne. However, Katharine was not in the line of succession, so the act didn’t affect her in any way.

Nevertheless, her religious conversion made headlines at the time. At one point, per the Mirror, she discussed her preference for guidelines, crediting the Catholic Church with having those for followers.

“I do love guidelines, and the Catholic Church offers you guidelines. I have always wanted that in my life,” Katharine previously said. “I like to know what’s expected of me. I like being told: ‘You shall go to church on Sunday and if you don’t you’re in for it!'”

Katharine Was Vocal About Her 1970s Fertility Struggles

In 1975, Katharine had a miscarriage and gave birth to a stillborn son named Patrick two years later. The latter led to depression, which she publicly acknowledged.

“It had the most devastating effect on me,” she told the Daily Telegraph in 1997. “I had no idea how devastating such a thing could be to any woman. It has made me extremely understanding of others who suffer a stillbirth. … I suffered from acute depression for a while. I think it would be a fairly rare individual who didn’t cave in under those circumstances. The baby was born dead at nine months. It was a horrible thing to happen.”

Katharine Stepped Back From Most Royal Duties in 2002

Known for defying expectations as a royal, Katharine chose to step back from her public duties in 2002. Though she didn’t avoid all related events, she did not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral nor King Charles III‘s coronation.

Katharine stopped using the Her Royal Highness title, though she was still formally called HRH Duchess of Kent, as Buckingham Palace acknowledged in its announcement of her death in 2025.

Katharine Was an Avid Choir Member & Wimbledon Staple

The late Duchess of Kent performed in several choirs throughout her life as an avid singer and music enthusiast. She also became a staple at the Wimbledon Championships, presenting the Ladies’ Single Trophy to winners for more than 30 years.

Katharine Lived With a Few Health Issues Before Her Death

In addition to her miscarriage and stillbirth in the ’70s, Katharine was also hospitalized in 1978 with coeliac disease and Epstein–Barr virus, per reports from the BBC.