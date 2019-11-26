Kat Hammock: 5 Things To Know About The Unique Vocalist On Season 17 Of ‘The Voice’

Viewers have been falling in love with Kat Hammock on ‘The Voice,’ and she’s now solidified herself as one of the favorites in the entire competition, which is quickly winding down.

Kat Hammock may be soft-spoken, but she’s made a major impression as a contestant on the 17th season of The Voice. Week after week, Kat has been wowing the audience, viewers and coaches with her unique renditions of popular songs, and it’s helped her emerge as a fan-favorite. Kat’s coach, Blake Shelton, has been helping her transform into a true artist and performer, and he’s made it clear that he’s confident in her ability to win the entire show. Here’s more to know about the 18-year-old:

1. She started singing in church. Like many other singers who come to compete on The Voice, Kat got her start while singing in her church choir. She was in the fourth grade when she joined the group, and she began dedicating herself to music after that. Along with singing, Kat also learned how to play the piano to really hone in on her skills. With the help of her parents, she fell in love with 60s and 70s music, which she began performing at that time.

2. She started singing on big stages in middle school. Once Kat got to middle school, she had really solidified herself as a talented singer, and was invited to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City. This opened up other big opportunities for her, including solo performances at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

3. She teaches music in her spare time. Before her season of The Voice aired, Kat had just graduated high school in June 2019 and was working as a part-time music teacher.

4. She’s already released some music of her own. Kat released her first single, “Legacy,” back in 2017. Earlier this year, she dropped her song, “Anyone At All.” She showcases her music on her YouTube channel.

5. She has four siblings. Kat grew up in California with her parents and four siblings: Rex, Maggie, Rebecca and Mick. She posted a photo with all four of them on Instagram for National Siblings Day in April.