Judge Hannah Dugan: 5 Things About the Wisconsin Judge Arrested by the FBI

Judge Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County circuit court judge, was arrested for her alleged involvement in aiding an undocumented immigrant evade ICE. Dugan’s arrest prompted criticism from Democratic lawmakers amid Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown. Multiple Republicans have, however, praised Dugan’s arrest and have accused her of obstruction.

In response to Dugan’s arrest, her attorney, Craig Mastantuono, told the court on April 25, 2025, that his client “wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety,” per CNN.

Below, learn five facts about Dugan, her career and her arrest.

Judge Hannah Dugan Is From Milwaukee

Dugan is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then went on to obtain her master’s degree at Boston College and her Juris Doctorate at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Hannah Dugan Has Been a Circuit Court Judge Since 2016

Dugan was elected a Wisconsin county court circuit judge in 2016. At the time, she defeated Paul Rifelj by winning about 65 percent of the vote.

Prior to becoming a county court circuit judge, Dugan was the executive director of Catholic Charities of Southeastern Wisconsin for three years from 2006 to 2009.

Hannah Dugan Was a Poverty Law Attorney

Before she became a judge, Dugan was a poverty law attorney, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Hannah Dugan’s Judicial Term Ends in 2028

Dugan’s term in Branch 31 of the Circuit Court is set to expire in 2028.

Judge Dugan Was Arrested by the FBI

In April 2025, Dugan was arrested by FBI agents for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade an arrest by ICE. Republicans have pointed out that Flores-Ruiz had been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, and he was expected to appear in court before Dugan.

After Dugan was notified via email of Flores-Ruiz’s imminent arrest, she responded that “a warrant was not presented in the hallway on the 6th floor,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. While Dugan did not hide Flores-Ruiz from ICE, she took him and his attorney to a side door, which led into a private hallway on the sixth floor.

This was the third time that ICE had been at the courthouse to conduct arrests. According to multiple reports, arrests were made in March and April 2025 in the hallways of the courthouse.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X, “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public.”