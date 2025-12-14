Who Is Josh Dun? 5 Things to Know About Debby Ryan’s Husband

For nearly five full months, Debby Ryan and Josh Dun kept their New Year’s Eve wedding a secret at the end of 2019. Now, the Disney Channel alum is a mother of one with her and her husband’s first child! While we all know Debby from shows like The Suite Life on Deck and Jessie, others who aren’t familiar with Josh want to learn more about the rock star who captured her heart.

Here are five facts you should know about the Columbus, Ohio, native who is now a dad with his wife, Debby!

Josh Dun Is a Drummer for Twenty One Pilots

Josh is mostly known for being the drummer alongside lead vocalist Tyler Joseph in the band Twenty One Pilots. He joined after its two other original members departed from the group in 2011.

Josh Dun Worked at Guitar Center Before His Big Break

Before landing his gig with Twenty One Pilots, Josh worked at Guitar Center for about three years, where he met the former drummer Chris Salih, who then introduced Josh to Tyler Joseph.

Josh Dun & Debby Ryan Briefly Split

The couple first began dating in 2013, and though they experienced a brief split around 2014–2015, they reconciled and strengthened their bond in the ensuing years

Debby Ryan & Josh Dun Married on New Year’s Eve

Their romance reached a major milestone in December 2018 when Dun surprised Ryan with a proposal in a treehouse in New Zealand. He lovingly captioned the moment, “She my dude for life,” on social media, and their engagement made headlines.

Less than a year later, on New Year’s Eve 2019, the couple quietly tied the knot in Austin, Texas. The ceremony was an intimate celebration with a few of the couple’s personal touches — their dog, Jim, served as the ring bearer.

Debby Ryan & Josh Dun Have a Child Together

Debby confirmed that she was pregnant and expecting her and Josh’s first child together by sharing baby bump and sonogram photos to Instagram in September 2025.

“dun&dun +one,” the couple captioned their joint post.

That December, Debby announced that she had welcomed her and Josh’s daughter, Felix, via home birth.