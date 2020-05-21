Debby Ryan Confirms She & Twenty One Pilots Drummer Joshua Dun Have Secretly Married 

Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Debby Ryan and Joshua Dun! The Jessie star, 27, and the Twenty One Pilots drummer, 31, said “I do” on New Year’s Eve in Austin, Texas, she told Vogue in a new interview, published on May 21. Debby explained that the couple planned their dream nuptials in just 28 days.



“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” she recalled. The usually private couple got engaged in December 2018, as seen in a celebratory post on her Instagram page at the time.

“We didn’t want the ceremony to be in a ballroom,” Debby told the magazine, which shared photos of her stunning off-the-shoulder white gown. Joshua looked handsome in a forest green velvet suit. “It became more and more important to us that the sanctity of the union exist in a reverent place,” she continued. “I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two. Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me.”

(Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Debby and Ryan dated on and off since 2013, before he popped the question at the end of 2018. Speculation that the two secretly married began when fans spotted his wedding ring in the music video for his band’s song “Level of Concern,” released in April. Congratulations to the newlyweds!