Jon Maravilla: All About the Figure Skater

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The nation has been shaken by the devastating mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter, which resulted in no survivors, according to District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly. The commercial flight carried many passengers, including several figure skaters returning from a national development camp in Kansas, the departing location of the American Airlines flight. The collision occurred as the Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., while attempting to land.

While the tragedy claimed many lives, one figure skater, who was not on the American Airlines flight, went viral on social media due to rumors that he narrowly missed boarding the ill-fated flight. Instead, he reportedly opted for a 14-hour car trip as his mode of transportation. Learn more about Jon Maravilla and his response to the rumors below.

Jon Maravilla Began Skating as a Child

According to US Figure Skating Fan Zone, Jon Maravilla started skating at the age of three.

Jon Maravilla Skates With a Partner

Per Jon’s Instagram page, he is a pair skater representing Team USA. He skates alongside Saya Carpenter. The duo first partnered in 2021 but went their separate ways in 2022 after their coach retired, as reported by US Figure Skating Fan Zone. However, they reunited in 2023.

Jon Maravilla Has Won Awards for Skating

The US Figure Skating Fan Zone also notes that Jon and Saya have won first place together four times.

Jon Maravilla Clarified Rumors About Boarding the Fatal Flight

Jon clarified to The Daily Beast that he was never supposed to board the American Airlines flight. Instead, he was scheduled to fly Delta from Wichita, Kansas, to Atlanta, Georgia, but was denied boarding because his dog was too large. Although rumors circulated about his connection to the crash, they were untrue. Reflecting on the tragedy, Jon told the outlet, “I still can’t believe it.” He added, “I was just with them watching them have lots of fun and just enjoying their time.”