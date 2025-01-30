U.S. Figure Skaters in Plane Crash: Who Were the Americans Onboard?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The figure skating community is mourning the loss of several athletes after American Airlines flight #5432 crashed into the Potomac River on January 29, 2025, after colliding with a Black Hawk helicopter. Multiple skaters, from both the United States and from Russia, were confirmed to have been onboard the plane. The International Skating Union (ISU) released a statement grieving the major loss, noting it is “deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C.”

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board,” the ISU acknowledged. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it’s a close-knit family — and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”

What U.S. Figure Skaters Were on the Plane?

In a statment obtained by ESPN, U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that multiple Americans were on the plane that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter.

“U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.”

Two teens were onboard AA flight #5432: 16-year-old Spencer Lane and 13-year-old Jinna Han. Both of their mothers were also on the jet, according to CBS News.

Multiple outlets reported that they were youth skaters from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas. From January 20 to January 26, the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships were held in Wichita.

Who Were the Russian Figure Skaters in the Plane Crash?

Two Russian figure skaters named Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on the plane that crashed in the Potomac River. The spouses are 1994 World Champions in the sport and competed in that year’s Winter Olympics. They eventually moved to Connecticut and became coaches. They share a son, Maxim Naumov, a competitive figure skater.

Were There Any Survivors in the D.C. Plane Crash?

No, there were no survivors in the Washington D.C. plane crash, according to District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly.