D.C. Plane Crash: About Figure Skaters Evgenia Shishkova & Vadim Naumov

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines flight #5432 was heading toward Reagan National Airport from Wichita, Kansas, on January 29, 2025, and it crashed into a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington D.C. The collision into the Potomac River killed multiple passengers onboard, including Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. United States Figure Skating also confirmed that several unidentified American skaters were on the plane.

The International Skating Union (ISU) released a statement, expressing how “deeply shocked” it was to learn about the crash.

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board,” the ISU’ public statement read. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it’s a close-knit family — and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Learn about Shishkova and Naumov, their figure skating careers and the tragic plane crash below.

What Russian Figure Skaters Were Onboard AA Flight 5432?

Two Russian figure skaters were confirmed to have been onboard American Airlines flight #5432 on January 29, 2025. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a public statement, “There were other of our fellow citizens there. Bad news from Washington today. We are sorry and send condolences to the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in the plane crash,” per ESPN.

Who Were Evgenia Shishkova & Vadim Naumov?

Shishkova and Naumov were a power couple in the figure skating world. First introduced in 1985, they started competing together in 1987. The spouses were 1994 world champions and competed at the Lillehammer, Norway, Winter Olympics that year, placing fourth. Shishkova and Naumov later became coaches and eventually moved to Connecticut to raise their son, Maxim Naumov, who followed in his parents’ footsteps by competing in the sport.

Naumov was 55, and Shishkova was 52 when they died.

Were There Any Survivors in the D.C. Plane Crash?

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly informed the press on January 30, 2025, that they “don’t believe there are any survivors” out of the 64 people onboard. At the time of publication, 27 bodies were uncovered from the crash site.

Did Any American Figure Skaters Die in the D.C. Plane Crash?

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed in a public statement that American skaters died in the plane crash. However, the association did not identify names at the time of publication.

“U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read, according to ESPN. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.”