Who Is Johnny Somali? All About the YouTuber Who Was Found Guilty in South Korea

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Controversial YouTuber Johnny Somali has made headlines once again, and this time, the consequence is jail time. The Internet personality, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, was sentenced to six months in Seoul, South Korea, following a widely condemned stunt involving a statue honoring victims of wartime sexual slavery. The video, which showed him kissing and behaving inappropriately at the memorial, enraged the country. What began as attention-seeking content has landed the YouTuber in legal trouble. His prison sentence marks a turning point in his career, built on controversy.

Here, we’ve gathered a few facts about Johnny, his YouTube career and controversies.

How Old Is Johnny Somali?

Johnny is currently 25 years old.

He gained widespread online attention for his “IRL streaming” videos, which showcase his global travels as he films himself engaging in provocative, often offensive behavior.

Over the past few years, Johnny’s antics — which ranged from harassing locals to disrupting businesses — have gotten him banned from several platforms, including Twitch and TikTok.

Where Is Johnny Somali From?

Johnny, an American, was born in Phoenix, Arizona.

What Did Johnny Somali Do in South Korea?

As previously noted, Johnny behaved inappropriately with a South Korean statue honoring women forced into wartime sexual slavery in 2024. He later apologized and said he was unaware of the statue’s significance, but the damage had already been done. The action erupted in a major controversy and resulted in his jail sentence.

Moreover, Johnny was accused of previously blasting North Korean music, including the national anthem, in public and even throwing out instant noodles at a convenience store in Seoul, according to The Korea Herald.

How Long Will Johnny Somali Be in Jail?

Johnny was sentenced in April 2026 to serve six months behind bars. Additionally, he was sentenced to an additional 20 days in detention and will be barred from working with children and people with disabilities for five years, according to NBC News.

“The defendant repeatedly committed crimes against unspecified members of the public to generate profit via YouTube and distributed the content in disregard of Korean law,” the court said about Johnny.

Johnny stood in court and pleaded for leniency, as prosecutors were seeking a three-year prison term.

“I have family in my home country and miss them deeply,” Johnny told the court, according to The Korea Herald. “I made a serious mistake and accept that I must take responsibility, but I am still young and hope to be given a chance to start over.”