Who Is John Ternus? 5 Things to Know About Tim Cook’s Successor as Apple CEO

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Tim Cook announced he is stepping down as the CEO of Apple on September 1, 2026, and he swiftly announced his replacement: long-time company employee John Ternus. Cook called his successor “without question the right person to lead Apple into the future” and “a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count.”

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor,” Cook said, according to a press release from Apple on April 20, 2026. “I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

In a statement shared by Apple, Ternus said he felt “profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward.”

“Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor,” Ternus continued. “It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us.”

Ternus also promised to “lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Ternus, Cook’s successor.

John Ternus Is a Top Apple Executive

Ternus currently serves as Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He oversees engineering for many of Apple’s flagship devices, including the iPhone, iPad and the Mac.

Ternus frequently appears at Apple events, presenting new products and updates to millions of viewers worldwide. It’s clear from his presentation skills that Ternus can lead the company confidently.

How Long Has John Ternus Worked for Apple?

Ternus has been with Apple for more than two decades. He joined the company in 2001.

Over the years, he has worked his way up through the ranks, contributing to a wide range of products and innovations.

How Old Is John Ternus?

Ternus is currently 50 years old. He was born in May 1975, which means he will turn 51 in May 2026.

Is John Ternus Married? About His Wife

Ternus is known for maintaining a low profile outside of his tech career. Unlike many public figures in the tech world, Ternus has largely kept his personal relationships out of the spotlight, focusing instead on his work at Apple. While some reports have suggested that he’s married, there is no verifiable information about a wife or children in Ternus’ life.

What Is John Ternus’ Net Worth?

As Ternus steps into the CEO spotlight, curiosity about his finances is growing. His net worth is estimated to be around $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His fortune was largely built through his long career at Apple, including salary, bonuses, and substantial stock awards.