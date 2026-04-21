Why Is Tim Cook Stepping Down as the CEO of Apple?

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Tim Cook has been the face of Apple for more than a decade. Ever since Steve Jobs‘ 2011 departure, Cook has led the tech company through some of its most revolutionary innovations. However, on April 20, 2026, the executive announced that he would be stepping down from the role of CEO this year.

Here’s what we know so far about Cook’s resignation as CEO and what his next move is.

Why Is Tim Cook Stepping Down as Apple CEO?

In a statement shared in an Apple press release, Cook said serving as CEO has been “the greatest privilege of [his] life” to have “been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company.”

“I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” he continued.

Tim Cook, the longtime leader of Apple, is stepping down after transforming the company into a titan of the tech industry, handing the reins to veteran engineer John Ternus. Here’s the advice that Cook said he’d give his successor. 🔗 Watch more: https://t.co/RTC8pncVlH pic.twitter.com/2TVi9cjG5g — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 21, 2026

How Long Has Tim Cook Been the CEO of Apple?

Cook has served as Apple’s CEO for 15 years. He began his position in 2011 after Jobs stepped down.

How Old Is Tim Cook? His Age

Cook is currently 65 years old.

Who Will Be the New CEO of Apple?

John Ternus will be the new CEO of Apple. Cook credited his successor as “without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor,” Cook said in a statement, per Apple’s press release. “He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Who Is John Ternus?

Ternus is the senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple Inc., a position he’s held since 2021. He’s been working for the company for more than 20 years, starting way back in 2001. He will officially become Apple’s CEO on September 1, 2026.

In a statement shared by Apple, Ternus said he is “profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward.”

“Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor,” Ternus said. “It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us.”

Ternus also promised to “lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

How Old Is John Ternus?

Ternus is currently 50 years old. He will turn 51 in May 2026.