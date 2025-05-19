John Foster: 5 Things About the ‘American Idol’ 2025 Runner-up

Image Credit: Getty Images

John Foster became a breakout star on Season 23 of American Idol, winning over viewers with his rich vocals and classic country charm. After delivering weeks of emotional performances and earning strong support from viewers, the 18-year-old finished as the runner-up in the May 2025 finale.

“Man, what a true blessing to share this Idol stage with so many incredible heroes, both new faces and legends,” he wrote on Instagram following the finale. “I’m beyond thankful, and I can’t wait to keep making music for y’all as long as the good Lord lets me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart — times a million.”

Find out more about the rising country talent below.

He’s From Louisiana

Foster grew up in Addis, Louisiana, a small town in West Baton Rouge Parish, where he worked at his family’s meat market before auditioning for American Idol. A graduate of Brusly High School, he brought pride to his hometown with his performances on the show. His journey was celebrated with a hometown parade and concert, where he performed on a crawfish float and sang along the bayou.

He’s a Biology Student at LSU

While competing on American Idol, Foster remained committed to his education as a biology major at Louisiana State University.

He Sang an Original Tribute on American Idol

In a heartfelt moment during the Top 20 round, Foster performed his original song, “Tell That Angel I Love Her,” dedicated to his late friend Maggie Dunn, who tragically died in a car accident in 2022.

He Performed Country Classics on American Idol

Foster showcased his country roots throughout the competition. Notably, in the finale, he performed Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Carrie Underwood Praised His Performance

Judge Carrie Underwood expressed deep admiration for Foster, especially after his performance of Randy Travis‘ “I Told You So,” a song she had previously covered.

Underwood also shared on social media after his March audition, “I absolutely love John Foster!!! He looks and sounds like a 90s Country superstar!!! AND we all know that was the PRIME era of Country! I can’t wait to see what he does and what America thinks.”