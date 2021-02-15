Jessenia Cruz: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Falling For Matt James On ‘The Bachelor’

On the Feb. 15 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Jessenia Cruz will finally get her long-awaited for one-on-one date with Matt James.

Jessenia Cruz survived a two-on-one date with MJ Snyder on last week’s episode of The Bachelor. Now, she’s still in the running for Matt James‘ heart along with nine other women. Although Jessenia hasn’t gotten much alone time with Matt this season, she’ll finally have her time to shine during a one-on-one date during the Feb. 15 episode.

Pre-released photos from the episode reveal that Matt and Jessenia’s date involves car racing. A preview for the episode even showed the two kissing on the hood of the race car! But with hometowns looming, things are getting serious, and Matt has some big decisions to make when it comes to the remaining women. Ahead of the new episode, here’s more to know about Jessenia:

What Does Jessenia Cruz Do?

Jessenia works as a social media marketer in San Antonio, Texas, which is also where she grew up. She’s currently employed as the Social Media Marketing Manager at Sole Proprietor, where she’s worked since Feb. 2020. Before that, she worked at Camilla Crown LLC from 2017 until 2019. Prior to that position, Jessenia was the Social Media Manager for GAL Fashion from Jan. 2016 until March 2017.

Where Did Jessenia Cruz Go To College?

Even during her college years, Jessenia, who is now 27 years old, kept it close to home. She attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies, according to her LinkedIn.

Jessenia Cruz Joined Her ‘Bachelor’ Cast Members In Condemning Racism

Season 25 of The Bachelor has been plagued by controversy after photos surfaced of contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, attending an “Old South”-themed party in college. When former contestant, Rachel Lindsay, asked host Chris Harrison about the controversy in an interview, he downplayed Rachael’s racist actions, which she later apologized for and took ownership of. Jessenia and her fellow castmates joined together to release a statement that called Chris out for his response.

“We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism,” the statement read. “Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC individuals. Those experiences are not to be exploited or tokenized. Rachel Lindsay continues to advocate with “grace” for individuals who identify as BIPOC in the franchise. Just because she is speaking the loudest, doesn’t mean she is alone. We stand with her, we hear her, and we advocate for change alongside her.” Chris eventually announced he would be “stepping aside” from the franchise for a period of time.

Jessenia Cruz Competed In Pageants

Like several Bachelor contestants these days, Jessenia is a former pageant queen. She won the title of Miss El Paso in 2016, according to her ABC bio.

Jessenia Cruz Is Bilingual

Jessenia speaks Spanish and English fluently, according to her LinkedIn. However, she revealed in her ABC Bio that France is the country where she dreams of living for a year.