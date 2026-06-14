Who Is Jen Hamilton? 5 Things to Know About the Influencer & Nurse

Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Jen Hamilton has become a major success as a social media star, but she’s also an accomplished nurse and published author. Known by her millions of online followers, the Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth writer made headlines in June 2026 after sharing — then deleting — a tearful video of herself discussing grief and heartbreak.

Learn about Jen here, including what we know so far about her marriage.

Jen Hamilton Is a Labor & Delivery Nurse

Hamilton is a labor and delivery nurse based in South Carolina.

She Has Millions of Followers on Social Media

As previously noted, Jen has acquired millions of online followers. On TikTok alone, she has 4.8 million followers.

Jen Is a Bestselling Author

Jen’s book, Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth, is a success and is depicted in its official Amazon description as “the ultimate companion for anyone preparing to give birth―or supporting someone who is.”

“Warm, funny, and deeply grounded in real-life experience, this is the guide every parent deserves: allowing them to adapt to whatever birth brings with confidence and calm,” the Amazon bio reads.

Is Jen Getting a Divorce From Her Husband?

Jen posted a concerning since-deleted social media post in June 2026, sparking divorce rumors with her husband, Brian Hamilton. In the clip, she tearfully shared, “Day 1: absolutely devastated. Please don’t try to reach out to anybody on my behalf. That would make everything so much worse for me. Please just let me grieve. My heart is absolutely shattered. He broke my heart, but I still love him with all the pieces.”

In response to a fan who asked Jen whether she was divorcing Brian, she wrote, “I’ve just never been enough for him,” according to Parade.

The video was subsequently deleted. It’s unclear whether Jen and Brian are actually divorcing.

Jen and Brian have been married for nearly 14 years. She rang in their 13th wedding anniversary last year in a pre-celebratory Instagram carousel post a year ago.

“On August 4, it will be 13 years,” she captioned her post in March 2025. “It hasn’t always been awesome or fun, and there was even a time we didn’t think we were going to make it. But I’m grateful for mending our family and sticking it out. Social media is fake. Don’t believe people who act like they have it all together. No one does.”

Jen Had Previously Separated From Brian

In a 2022 TikTok, Jen revealed that she and Brian had briefly separated. She acknowledged that it “was not a fun time” for her but added that the split was “the best thing that ever happened to us.”